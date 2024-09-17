Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. The Look of Low-Iron Glass Within Reach: Guardian Crystalclear™

The Look of Low-Iron Glass Within Reach: Guardian Crystalclear™

Save

For those seeking the refined look of low-iron glass, Guardian CrystalClear™ glass offers an advanced option for various architectural applications. With improved clarity and color neutrality that outperform standard clear glass, and a more affordable price than conventional low-iron glass, this substrate is designed to meet both aesthetic and functional aspirations in design.

But why is lower iron content beneficial? The low percentage of iron in CrystalClear glass’s composition results in a 67% increase in color neutrality and 90% transmission of visible light, making it a versatile option for achieving desired aesthetics in environments such as educational, healthcare, office, residential, and retail spaces. It enables clear, unobstructed views and vibrant exteriors.

Save this picture!
The Look of Low-Iron Glass Within Reach: Guardian Crystalclear™ - Image 3 of 4
© Guardian Glass 2024

Additionally, when combined with Guardian's SunGuard™ low-E coatings, such as SunGuard SNX 70+, CrystalClear glass enhances the performance of building envelopes, offering both solar control and thermal benefits without compromising visual appeal. The glass is available in various thicknesses (6, 8, and 10 mm) and sizes up to 130" x 204", providing the flexibility to meet specific design and performance requirements.

Save this picture!
The Look of Low-Iron Glass Within Reach: Guardian Crystalclear™ - Image 4 of 4
SunGuard™ SNX 70+ on Guardian CrystalClear™ low-iron glass. Image © Guardian Glass 2024

One of the standout features of Guardian CrystalClear glass is its cost-effectiveness. While maintaining a high level of transparency and color neutrality, it remains more affordable than traditional low-iron glass. This makes it an ideal choice for a wide range of exterior façades and other applications where aesthetic quality and budget considerations are paramount.

For those seeking a glass solution that combines beauty, performance, and affordability, Guardian CrystalClear™ presents an effective option. If you would like to learn more, request a sample, or place an order, reach out to the team of experts here.

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: "The Look of Low-Iron Glass Within Reach: Guardian Crystalclear™" 17 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020591/low-iron-glass-within-reach-guardian-crystalclear> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags