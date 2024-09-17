The Look of Low-Iron Glass Within Reach: Guardian Crystalclear™

For those seeking the refined look of low-iron glass, Guardian CrystalClear™ glass offers an advanced option for various architectural applications. With improved clarity and color neutrality that outperform standard clear glass, and a more affordable price than conventional low-iron glass, this substrate is designed to meet both aesthetic and functional aspirations in design.

But why is lower iron content beneficial? The low percentage of iron in CrystalClear glass’s composition results in a 67% increase in color neutrality and 90% transmission of visible light, making it a versatile option for achieving desired aesthetics in environments such as educational, healthcare, office, residential, and retail spaces. It enables clear, unobstructed views and vibrant exteriors.

Additionally, when combined with Guardian's SunGuard™ low-E coatings, such as SunGuard SNX 70+, CrystalClear glass enhances the performance of building envelopes, offering both solar control and thermal benefits without compromising visual appeal. The glass is available in various thicknesses (6, 8, and 10 mm) and sizes up to 130" x 204", providing the flexibility to meet specific design and performance requirements.

One of the standout features of Guardian CrystalClear glass is its cost-effectiveness. While maintaining a high level of transparency and color neutrality, it remains more affordable than traditional low-iron glass. This makes it an ideal choice for a wide range of exterior façades and other applications where aesthetic quality and budget considerations are paramount.

For those seeking a glass solution that combines beauty, performance, and affordability, Guardian CrystalClear™ presents an effective option. If you would like to learn more, request a sample, or place an order, reach out to the team of experts here.