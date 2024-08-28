Terra Casa / Studio Dashline

+ 31

Houses • Gwalior, India Architects: Studio Dashline

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 278 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Yash R Jain

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Arjun Rathi , Carpet Kingdom , Creton , Dtale Modern , Harshita Jhamtani , Hey Concrete , House of Berserk , Kohler , Length Breadth & Height , Luxiare Fans , Magari , Sailesh Rajput

Principal Architect & Designer: Dheeraj Bajaj, Shriya Sohi

Principal Designer: Pranav Dakoria

Lighting Designer: Shivum Gupta (Enlighten Design)

City: Gwalior

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Crafting Terra Casa was a labor of love, born from the desire to create a sanctuary where the Gupta family could find solace amid urban chaos. Set on a sprawling 10,000 sqft plot in Gwalior, Terra Casa is a tranquil retreat that seamlessly blends with its natural surroundings. As you step onto the property, the calm envelops you, with nature extending a gentle embrace through lush greenery and soft breezes.

The house’s design revolves around the central training pool, strategically positioned between the living space and an outdoor shower, ensuring easy access and circulation. The architecture features clean lines and open spaces, with large windows and skylights that flood the interiors with natural light. This design allows the daylight to transform the ambiance throughout the day, highlighting different aspects of the space. Each room maintains a direct connection to the lush surroundings, like the mango tree outside the bay window, planted to block harsh sunlight while offering a serene view. These thoughtful details enhance the home’s sense of tranquillity and immersion in nature.

Terra Casa’s design is inspired by rustic farmhouse charm with a Mediterranean twist, embodying understated luxury. The use of traditional techniques adds depth to the architecture, with elements like a stone lintel above the main door, metal studs, and lime clay plaster, which not only reduce environmental impact but also provide natural insulation and breathability. The kitchen, with its built-in brick storage and wall niches, evokes a rustic, Mediterranean feel, while contemporary touches like a free-flowing wall mural in the living room add character and reflect the family’s personality. The furniture, lighting, and decor are carefully selected to complement the minimalist aesthetic, highlighting the landscape and architectural details.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guptas realized their urban home lacked the space and serenity they craved. With a new chapter of parenthood ahead, they sought Terra Casa, a second home where they could reconnect with nature and create lasting memories. The home integrates modern architectural techniques with sustainable practices, offering numerous benefits. High ceilings and strategic ventilation enhance air circulation, ensuring thermal comfort and reducing the need for mechanical cooling systems. Shaded outdoor spaces, like the bamboo-covered deck, provide comfortable relaxation areas while mitigating heat accumulation. The design also preserves existing trees and incorporates shrub coverings around the building, reducing heat absorption and enhancing the microclimate.

Terra Casa embodies a commitment to both human well-being and environmental stewardship. The kitchen garden supports self-sufficiency, while rainwater harvesting systems reduce demand on local water resources. The use of low-waste and raw materials like reclaimed teak wood, bamboo, and locally sourced stone minimizes environmental impact and reduces transportation-related carbon emissions. Large windows and skylights facilitate natural light and airflow, reducing reliance on artificial lighting and cooling systems.

Terra Casa is more than just a retreat; it’s a sanctuary where architecture and nature unite, offering a haven from the chaos of urban life. Here, families can find peace, connect with the outdoors, and create a tapestry of memories that will endure for generations.