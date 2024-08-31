Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Finca Son Daros House / Molestina Architekten + Stadtplanung

Finca Son Daros House / Molestina Architekten + Stadtplanung - Image 2 of 21Finca Son Daros House / Molestina Architekten + Stadtplanung - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, BeamFinca Son Daros House / Molestina Architekten + Stadtplanung - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, FacadeFinca Son Daros House / Molestina Architekten + Stadtplanung - Exterior Photography, WindowsFinca Son Daros House / Molestina Architekten + Stadtplanung - More Images

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Spain
  • Architects: Molestina Architekten, Stadtplanung
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  448
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Roland Halbe
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Focus, Grup Orell, Huguet
  • Lead Architects: Prof. Juan Pablo Molestina
Finca Son Daros House / Molestina Architekten + Stadtplanung - Image 2 of 21
© Roland Halbe

Text description provided by the architects. The Finca Son Daros is a working farm that has produced almonds and olives for many generations now in the rich agricultural landscape of Selva, located in the Tramontana World Heritage Region in Mallorca.

Finca Son Daros House / Molestina Architekten + Stadtplanung - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Roland Halbe
Finca Son Daros House / Molestina Architekten + Stadtplanung - Image 9 of 21
Ground Floor Plan

The constructed spaces are conceived of as courtyards or ‘stamps’ in the landscape, so as to keep the intensively used surfaces compact and as undisruptive of the cultural landscape as possible.

Finca Son Daros House / Molestina Architekten + Stadtplanung - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Beam
© Roland Halbe
Finca Son Daros House / Molestina Architekten + Stadtplanung - Image 11 of 21
Section
Finca Son Daros House / Molestina Architekten + Stadtplanung - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Facade
© Roland Halbe

The main house was finished in 2019 using local building techniques and simple, ecological materials. Local building typologies inform the design. The width of the rooms, for example, corresponds to those of the old shed building types found on the older buildings on the north side. On the walls, no paint was used: the color results from the material itself, lime for the inside walls and a mix of cement and local earth for the exterior.

Finca Son Daros House / Molestina Architekten + Stadtplanung - Interior Photography, Windows, Door
© Roland Halbe

Doors and windows are of treated industrial fir. The tiles and sinks are of hand-made cement, using an old local method for which Mallorca tiles have become famous. Traditional construction methods were used wherever possible. The orientation of the windows is intended to provide views while avoiding direct sun, giving this modern house a traditional flair.

Finca Son Daros House / Molestina Architekten + Stadtplanung - Interior Photography, Chair
© Roland Halbe

About this office
Molestina Architekten
Office
Stadtplanung
Office

Cite: "Finca Son Daros House / Molestina Architekten + Stadtplanung" 31 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020582/finca-son-daros-molestina-architekten-plus-stadtplanung> ISSN 0719-8884

