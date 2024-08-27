Hinterhaus Cultural Space / SHERPA

+ 12

Text description provided by the architects. Anyang originated from Anyangsa Temple and has the meaning of a paradise that relaxes the mind and relaxes the body since ancient times. We planned a space in Anyang Art Park that can be ventilated to people away from the city center. The etymology of Hinterhof: a backyard and Haus house in German means the backyard of a house.

When you open the handle that seems to press the password on the door, the space on the first floor (house) welcomes customers. The sequence is switched as you move past the space on the first floor (home) and up to the second floor (yard). The elements of the corten fence that can be seen from the outside induce movement, and the gaze is designed so that you can feel nature in all seats.

It uses materials and arrangements used outside such as concrete, cortene, and decoration materials to create the illusion of being in the back yard.

It is demolished on the wall of the existing building and the concrete chipping is processed vertically on its own. It's the language of studio Sherpa, which shows an intuitive image so that you can think of the Berlin Wall and create a natural image of the building.

In the case of armchairs, the identification paint for screening at the woodyard was used as it was, and the live edge was used. It also took the form of wood furniture used outside and reflected the message line that rainwater could drain.

The Hinterhouse is a space that is sufficient and necessary to have ventilation outside the city center. A space that fits the locality and gives us the experience we need will better impact our lives.