K-Home / Cadence Architects

-
Architects: Cadence
- Area: 6175 ft²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Ekansh Goel
-
Lead Architects: Smaran Mallesh, Narendra Pirgal, Vikram Rajashekar
- Lead Team: Vikram Rajashekar
- Design Team: Dharmateja GV, Himani, Arif Mulla
- City: Krishnagiri
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. The “K Home” stands amidst the hills of Krishnagiri in a busy residential neighborhood. The Facade, reminiscent of a cube with strategically scooped-out segments, creates dynamic openings that frame the city and the hills beyond.
The facade’s pinched and pulled openings transform the building’s exterior vista with the observer’s perspective.
The ground-floor living room has a double-height volume that spatially connects the various levels of the home. A meticulously sculpted staircase connects all the floors. The articulated openings of the facade establish a new visual relationship with the hills and the city.