K-Home / Cadence Architects

Houses • Krishnagiri, India Architects: Cadence

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 6175 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Ekansh Goel

Lead Architects: Smaran Mallesh, Narendra Pirgal, Vikram Rajashekar

Lead Team: Vikram Rajashekar

Design Team: Dharmateja GV, Himani, Arif Mulla

City: Krishnagiri

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The “K Home” stands amidst the hills of Krishnagiri in a busy residential neighborhood. The Facade, reminiscent of a cube with strategically scooped-out segments, creates dynamic openings that frame the city and the hills beyond.

The facade’s pinched and pulled openings transform the building’s exterior vista with the observer’s perspective.

The ground-floor living room has a double-height volume that spatially connects the various levels of the home. A meticulously sculpted staircase connects all the floors. The articulated openings of the facade establish a new visual relationship with the hills and the city.