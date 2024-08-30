Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
K-Home / Cadence Architects

K-Home / Cadence Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeK-Home / Cadence Architects - Interior Photography, Living RoomK-Home / Cadence Architects - Image 4 of 19K-Home / Cadence Architects - Image 5 of 19K-Home / Cadence Architects - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Krishnagiri, India
  • Architects: Cadence
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6175 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ekansh Goel
  • Lead Architects: Smaran Mallesh, Narendra Pirgal, Vikram Rajashekar
  • Lead Team: Vikram Rajashekar
  • Design Team: Dharmateja GV, Himani, Arif Mulla
  • City: Krishnagiri
  • Country: India
K-Home / Cadence Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ekansh Goel

Text description provided by the architects. The “K Home” stands amidst the hills of Krishnagiri in a busy residential neighborhood. The Facade, reminiscent of a cube with strategically scooped-out segments, creates dynamic openings that frame the city and the hills beyond.

K-Home / Cadence Architects - Image 5 of 19
© Ekansh Goel
K-Home / Cadence Architects - Image 18 of 19
Plan - 2nd Floor
K-Home / Cadence Architects - Image 4 of 19
© Ekansh Goel
K-Home / Cadence Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Ekansh Goel

The facade’s pinched and pulled openings transform the building’s exterior vista with the observer’s perspective.

K-Home / Cadence Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ekansh Goel
K-Home / Cadence Architects - Image 17 of 19
Plan - 1st Floor
K-Home / Cadence Architects - Interior Photography, Table
© Ekansh Goel
K-Home / Cadence Architects - Interior Photography, Table
© Ekansh Goel

The ground-floor living room has a double-height volume that spatially connects the various levels of the home. A meticulously sculpted staircase connects all the floors. The articulated openings of the facade establish a new visual relationship with the hills and the city.

K-Home / Cadence Architects - Image 6 of 19
© Ekansh Goel

