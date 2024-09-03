RT2 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. RT2 Apartments is a new multifamily project within the Real de las Torres residential complex in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico.

The RT2 project expands the housing capacity of Real de Las Torres, providing 24 modern one-bedroom apartments distributed in two three-level buildings. Each building comprises two volumes arranged around a semi-open courtyard that houses a central staircase, creating a sense of community and shared space while maintaining privacy for residents.

Inspired by the existing context, the design of the RT2 project reinterprets Real de las Torres's iconic architecture with a functional and contemporary approach. The result is a main structure featuring load-bearing walls in red cast-in-place concrete, which serves both structural and aesthetic purposes.

The undulating façade is a striking feature that not only acts as a skeleton but also as a dynamic enveloping skin that, when interacting with sunlight, generates shadows on itself and gradually changes the perception of the buildings throughout the day. The curvilinear textures vary in density from level to level, ranging from the most dense, warm, and welcoming on the first floor, at pedestrian height, and become more open and expansive as the building rises.