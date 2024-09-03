Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  RT2 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio

RT2 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio

RT2 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Juárez, Mexico
RT2 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. RT2 Apartments is a new multifamily project within the Real de las Torres residential complex in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico.

RT2 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rafael Gamo
RT2 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio - Image 27 of 30

The RT2 project expands the housing capacity of Real de Las Torres, providing 24 modern one-bedroom apartments distributed in two three-level buildings. Each building comprises two volumes arranged around a semi-open courtyard that houses a central staircase, creating a sense of community and shared space while maintaining privacy for residents.

RT2 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Rafael Gamo
RT2 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio - Image 5 of 30
© Rafael Gamo
RT2 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Rafael Gamo

Inspired by the existing context, the design of the RT2 project reinterprets Real de las Torres's iconic architecture with a functional and contemporary approach. The result is a main structure featuring load-bearing walls in red cast-in-place concrete, which serves both structural and aesthetic purposes.

RT2 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio - Image 13 of 30
© Rafael Gamo
RT2 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio - Image 28 of 30

The undulating façade is a striking feature that not only acts as a skeleton but also as a dynamic enveloping skin that, when interacting with sunlight, generates shadows on itself and gradually changes the perception of the buildings throughout the day. The curvilinear textures vary in density from level to level, ranging from the most dense, warm, and welcoming on the first floor, at pedestrian height, and become more open and expansive as the building rises.

RT2 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Rafael Gamo

Jorge Urias Studio
Cite: "RT2 Apartments / Jorge Urias Studio" 03 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020567/rt2-apartments-jorge-urias-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags