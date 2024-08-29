Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. France
  5. Casa B / Symbiose Architecture & Design

Casa B / Symbiose Architecture & Design

Save

Casa B / Symbiose Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, FacadeCasa B / Symbiose Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Chair, FacadeCasa B / Symbiose Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Sofa, Sink, CountertopCasa B / Symbiose Architecture & Design - Exterior PhotographyCasa B / Symbiose Architecture & Design - More Images+ 61

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses, Renovation
Canohès, France
  • Architects: Symbiose Architecture & Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  130
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lucille Descazaux
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  & Traditon, Ceràmica Ferres, Fontini, Milan Iluminación, TODO BARRO
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa B / Symbiose Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Lucille Descazaux

Text description provided by the architects. The project concerns the renovation of a typical 70s detached house, where small openings and partitioned spaces were demolished to create open, transversal spaces. Inspired by the Mediterranean context, the project seeks to create a neutral, minimalist envelope connecting the architect's values, the client's identity and the natural, artisanal feel of the materials. The new spaces offer the freedom to adapt to everyday use. Furniture is designed as an integral part of the architecture. Planters and masonry steps in waxed concrete punctuate the differences in levels, integrating nature into the architecture.

Save this picture!
Casa B / Symbiose Architecture & Design - Image 59 of 66
Axonometry 1
Save this picture!
Casa B / Symbiose Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Chair, Facade
© Lucille Descazaux

The kitchen is the centerpiece of the project, with a hand-crafted terracotta floor echoing the geometry of the terracotta floor tiles. In the relaxation area, long wooden shelves showcase designer objects and handcrafted pieces. The dining room opens onto the garden through a series of openings in the perspective of the avenue of olive trees, the terrace and a long masonry bench.

Save this picture!
Casa B / Symbiose Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Sofa, Sink, Countertop
© Lucille Descazaux
Save this picture!
Casa B / Symbiose Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Lucille Descazaux
Save this picture!
Casa B / Symbiose Architecture & Design - Image 62 of 66
Plan 2
Save this picture!
Casa B / Symbiose Architecture & Design - Interior Photography
© Lucille Descazaux

The interior seeks to open up to the outside through the creation of bay windows that focus on the garden. Imagined as a singular architectural object, a long, whitewashed masonry bench delimits the dining area. The extended terrace accentuates the perspective while highlighting the olive grove.

Save this picture!
Casa B / Symbiose Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Windows
© Lucille Descazaux
Save this picture!
Casa B / Symbiose Architecture & Design - Exterior Photography
© Lucille Descazaux

The first floor is a continuation of the first floor. It provides the night space for the children's bedrooms and the master bedroom. The bathrooms are finished in waxed concrete, contrasting with the terracotta floor. On the master bedroom side, a claustra wall, partly filled in, delimits the shower area while offering a view of the dressing room and terrazzo basins.

Save this picture!
Casa B / Symbiose Architecture & Design - Exterior Photography, Bench
© Lucille Descazaux

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Symbiose Architecture & Design
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationFrance
Cite: "Casa B / Symbiose Architecture & Design" 29 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020565/casa-b-symbiose-architecture-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags