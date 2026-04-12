Edenland Pedestrian Bridge in Luxelakes / unarchitecte

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Pedestrian Bridge • Chengdu, China Architects: unarchitecte

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Arch-Exist

Category: Pedestrian Bridge

Architect In Charge: Hetian Zhang

Design Team: Hetian Zhang, Yonggang Fan, Jinxian Zhang, Rumo Zhang, Jihua Sun

Structural Consultant: iStructure

Lighting Consultant: Thinda

Owner's Design Management (Planning) : Pengcheng Wang, Yang Bai

Construction Company: Sichuan Telis Engineering and Design Co., LTD

Clients: Wide Horizon Group

City: Chengdu

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Edenland Pedestrian Bridge connects LuxeIsland and Edenland in Luxelakes, aimed to enhance the connection between the community clusters, parks and green spaces, and commercial areas of the space. While the order of nature, as Le Corbusier perceives, lies in the geometry it contains; Paul Cézanne captured nature through the sphere, cone and cylinder (Paul Cézanne said "Everything in nature is formed upon the sphere, cone and cylinder"). Here the newly constructed Edenland Pedestrian Bridge differentiated itself from other winding pedestrian bridges in Luxelakes with an aesthetic value, simple and tranquil, expressing a Platonic idea through pure geometric forms. Therefore, the architect chose the triangular pyramid (a tetrahedron composed of triangles) as the architectural motif pattern for the bridge.