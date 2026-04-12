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  5. Edenland Pedestrian Bridge in Luxelakes / unarchitecte

Edenland Pedestrian Bridge in Luxelakes / unarchitecte

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Edenland Pedestrian Bridge in Luxelakes / unarchitecte - Exterior PhotographyEdenland Pedestrian Bridge in Luxelakes / unarchitecte - Exterior Photography, GardenEdenland Pedestrian Bridge in Luxelakes / unarchitecte - Exterior PhotographyEdenland Pedestrian Bridge in Luxelakes / unarchitecte - Exterior PhotographyEdenland Pedestrian Bridge in Luxelakes / unarchitecte - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Pedestrian Bridge
Chengdu, China
  • Architects: unarchitecte
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arch-Exist
  • Architect In Charge: Hetian Zhang
  • Design Team: Hetian Zhang, Yonggang Fan, Jinxian Zhang, Rumo Zhang, Jihua Sun
  • Structural Consultant: iStructure
  • Lighting Consultant: Thinda
  • Owner's Design Management (Planning) : Pengcheng Wang, Yang Bai
  • Construction Company: Sichuan Telis Engineering and Design Co., LTD
  • Clients: Wide Horizon Group
  • City: Chengdu
  • Country: China
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Edenland Pedestrian Bridge in Luxelakes / unarchitecte - Exterior Photography
© Arch-Exist

Text description provided by the architects. Edenland Pedestrian Bridge connects LuxeIsland and Edenland in Luxelakes, aimed to enhance the connection between the community clusters, parks and green spaces, and commercial areas of the space. While the order of nature, as Le Corbusier perceives, lies in the geometry it contains; Paul Cézanne captured nature through the sphere, cone and cylinder (Paul Cézanne said "Everything in nature is formed upon the sphere, cone and cylinder"). Here the newly constructed Edenland Pedestrian Bridge differentiated itself from other winding pedestrian bridges in Luxelakes with an aesthetic value, simple and tranquil, expressing a Platonic idea through pure geometric forms. Therefore, the architect chose the triangular pyramid (a tetrahedron composed of triangles) as the architectural motif pattern for the bridge.

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Cite: "Edenland Pedestrian Bridge in Luxelakes / unarchitecte" 12 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020539/edenland-pedestrian-bridge-in-luxelakes-unarchitecte> ISSN 0719-8884

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麓湖伊甸岛步行桥 / unarchitecte

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