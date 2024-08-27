Urban Farming Home / Farming Architects

+ 32

Architect In Charge: An Viet Dung, An Thanh Nhan

Design Team: Nguyen Quang Hung, Nguyen Hai Quan, Vu Thi Thao

City: Thủ Dầu Một

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The Urban Farming Home is located in Thu Dau Mot City, Binh Duong Province, a young city experiencing rapid urbanization. The city is characterized as an industrial city with a dense concentration of housing, limited green spaces, and public areas for its residents. The area has a hot and humid climate similar to Ho Chi Minh City, with temperatures ranging from 22°C to 35°C throughout the year. The climate is influenced by the typical characteristics of the Southeast region, including a tropical monsoon climate with heavy rainfall from May to November and a dry season from December to April. T

he project focuses on improving air, light, and water quality and creating a comfortable living environment that aligns with the cultural and climatic needs of the city. Besides, the Urban Farming Home project aims to create a symbiotic coexistence ecosystem within urban architecture, addressing the negative consequences of urbanization, such as pollution, limited living space, and a lack of green areas.

The project introduces three main architectural solutions. Firstly, it breaks the construction into functional slices, creating ecological connections between human and natural ecologies. Secondly, it incorporates different levels of space to promote diversity and enhance connections within the ecosystem. Lastly, it considers the building as a dynamic entity that goes through sequential development cycles, employing urban agricultural solutions suitable for the local weather and climate conditions.

The proposed project, with a 150m2 construction area and a 5m wide frontage, offers a flexible spatial framework for a family of four. It integrates various urban agricultural techniques such as aquaponics, water reuse, and composting, resulting in a diverse ecosystem with over 300 species of plants and animals. The project has also shown positive signs of attracting bees, indicating a cleaner and more diverse living environment.

The Urban Farming Home project aims to improve the living quality of urban housing by integrating a symbiotic ecosystem into the building. It focuses on criteria such as temperature and humidity control, air quality, sufficient lighting, water quality, and ergonomic design. Energy simulation calculations have demonstrated a 31% reduction in operating energy consumption compared to similar houses in the urban context.

In summary, the Urban Farming Home project in Thu Dau Mot City proposes an architectural framework that fosters a symbiotic ecosystem. It aims to create a more livable and sustainable urban environment by addressing the issues of urbanization and providing a healthier and greener living space for residents.