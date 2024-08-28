Between the Mango Trees Residence / Enviarch Studio

+ 22

Shoolagiri, India
Architects: Enviarch Studio

Area: 4000 ft²

Year: 2024

Photographs: Yash R Jain

Manufacturers: Bath Sense, Prism Lights, Wooden Street

Design: Megha Nanaiah, Srilalitha Y, Sahil Nashte

Structural Engineer: Manjunath GS

Civil Contractor: Shankar Kodaldinne

City: Shoolagiri

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled amidst the lush greenery, tranquil blues, and unpretentious quarry town of Shoolagiri, lies a humble abode meticulously crafted amidst the verdant expanse of mint and mango farms. The aromatic mints extend a warm welcome, gradually revealing the dwelling with a backdrop of a luxuriant canopy of mango trees. Existing trees on site, along with a deliberately designed blank wall, navigate their visitors toward the entrance located at the northeastern corner. This design element encourages a sensory journey before entering the premises, offering glimpses of the abode and evoking olfactory memories associated with the mango trees.

Upon entering the residence, one encounters the living, dining, and kitchen– the communal spaces – separated from the private bedrooms. This linear arrangement, complemented by expansive openings and pause points, frames the picturesque farm, allowing residents to enjoy the outdoors while remaining indoors. The dining area between the two other communal spaces features a private spillover area designed to accommodate more giggles and joy. A tranquil water body is designed as a pivotal central feature that seamlessly integrates the public zone with the three bedrooms.

Each bedroom is self-contained and can be accessed without compromising the privacy of other areas. They also face the landscape, creating a sense of spaciousness and grandeur; the high ceilings further enhance that. These high ceilings are achieved through sloped roof profiles, each unique, opening up to the sky but unified by a flat roof over the corridors.

Instead of concrete walls, bricks are employed as a skin to enclose the habitable spaces and the natural surroundings. This skin features a patterned design that creates a jaali effect. The pattern is more pronounced at the top, allowing the landscape to enhance the lower portion visually. The subtle pop of colors and the materials used in the construction, such as kota and Kadapa stones, reflect a minimalist aesthetic and blend seamlessly with the natural environment. Discarded quarry stones are meticulously collected, refined, and positioned with utmost care and attention to detail. The overall design incorporates natural and tangible elements to express the intangible essence of “home.”