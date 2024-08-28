Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Between the Mango Trees Residence / Enviarch Studio

Between the Mango Trees Residence / Enviarch Studio

Save

Between the Mango Trees Residence / Enviarch Studio - Image 2 of 27Between the Mango Trees Residence / Enviarch Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Brick, BeamBetween the Mango Trees Residence / Enviarch Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, ChairBetween the Mango Trees Residence / Enviarch Studio - Image 5 of 27Between the Mango Trees Residence / Enviarch Studio - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Shoolagiri, India
  • Architects: Enviarch Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yash R Jain
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bath Sense, Prism Lights, Wooden Street
  • Design: Megha Nanaiah, Srilalitha Y, Sahil Nashte
  • Structural Engineer: Manjunath GS
  • Civil Contractor: Shankar Kodaldinne
  • City: Shoolagiri
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Between the Mango Trees Residence / Enviarch Studio - Image 2 of 27
© Yash R Jain

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled amidst the lush greenery, tranquil blues, and unpretentious quarry town of Shoolagiri, lies a humble abode meticulously crafted amidst the verdant expanse of mint and mango farms. The aromatic mints extend a warm welcome, gradually revealing the dwelling with a backdrop of a luxuriant canopy of mango trees. Existing trees on site, along with a deliberately designed blank wall, navigate their visitors toward the entrance located at the northeastern corner. This design element encourages a sensory journey before entering the premises, offering glimpses of the abode and evoking olfactory memories associated with the mango trees.

Save this picture!
Between the Mango Trees Residence / Enviarch Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yash R Jain
Save this picture!
Between the Mango Trees Residence / Enviarch Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Brick, Beam
© Yash R Jain

Upon entering the residence, one encounters the living, dining, and kitchen– the communal spaces – separated from the private bedrooms. This linear arrangement, complemented by expansive openings and pause points, frames the picturesque farm, allowing residents to enjoy the outdoors while remaining indoors. The dining area between the two other communal spaces features a private spillover area designed to accommodate more giggles and joy. A tranquil water body is designed as a pivotal central feature that seamlessly integrates the public zone with the three bedrooms.

Save this picture!
Between the Mango Trees Residence / Enviarch Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Yash R Jain
Save this picture!
Between the Mango Trees Residence / Enviarch Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Countertop
© Yash R Jain
Save this picture!
Between the Mango Trees Residence / Enviarch Studio - Image 26 of 27
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Between the Mango Trees Residence / Enviarch Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair, Beam
© Yash R Jain

Each bedroom is self-contained and can be accessed without compromising the privacy of other areas. They also face the landscape, creating a sense of spaciousness and grandeur; the high ceilings further enhance that. These high ceilings are achieved through sloped roof profiles, each unique, opening up to the sky but unified by a flat roof over the corridors.

Save this picture!
Between the Mango Trees Residence / Enviarch Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Yash R Jain
Save this picture!
Between the Mango Trees Residence / Enviarch Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam
© Yash R Jain
Save this picture!
Between the Mango Trees Residence / Enviarch Studio - Image 27 of 27
Plan - Ground Floor

Instead of concrete walls, bricks are employed as a skin to enclose the habitable spaces and the natural surroundings. This skin features a patterned design that creates a jaali effect. The pattern is more pronounced at the top, allowing the landscape to enhance the lower portion visually. The subtle pop of colors and the materials used in the construction, such as kota and Kadapa stones, reflect a minimalist aesthetic and blend seamlessly with the natural environment. Discarded quarry stones are meticulously collected, refined, and positioned with utmost care and attention to detail. The overall design incorporates natural and tangible elements to express the intangible essence of “home.”

Save this picture!
Between the Mango Trees Residence / Enviarch Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yash R Jain

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Enviarch Studio
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Between the Mango Trees Residence / Enviarch Studio" 28 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020513/between-the-mango-trees-residence-enviarch-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags