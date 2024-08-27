Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Residential Building Elipse / SADAR + VUGA

Residential Building Elipse / SADAR + VUGA

Residential Building Elipse / SADAR + VUGA - Exterior Photography, CityscapeResidential Building Elipse / SADAR + VUGA - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeResidential Building Elipse / SADAR + VUGA - Image 4 of 19Residential Building Elipse / SADAR + VUGA - Exterior PhotographyResidential Building Elipse / SADAR + VUGA

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Residential
Slovenia
  • Project Authors: Sadar+Vuga, Arhipro, Studio Krištof
  • Project Team Sadar+Vuga: Jurij Sadar, Boštjan Vuga, Matija Vuković, Tjaša Plavec, Tamara Rijavec
  • Project Team Arhipro: Vanja Gregorc, Aleš Vrhovec, Nina Rojc
  • Project Team Studio Krištof: Tomaž Krištof, Špela Zore, Andraž Hrovat
  • External And Traffic Design: GIRI
  • Investor: Čelebič
  • Fire Safety: EKOsystem
  • Country: Slovenia
  Did you collaborate on this project?
Residential Building Elipse / SADAR + VUGA - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Ana Skobe

Text description provided by the architects. Despite being a primary profit-oriented residential development, the elliptical building, situated at the edge of a triangularly shaped site, is surrounded by a variety of non-fenced, open and inclusive public spaces. An entry plaza is created between the inner city ring, a historical school, and the new building, continuing to the covered arcades with entrances to the building. On the eastern side, a garden with a children's playground forms a vital part of the residents' outdoor living space. A promenade along the river canal links the building to a nearby neighborhood. Here, the garage and service entrances are located.

Residential Building Elipse / SADAR + VUGA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ana Skobe
Residential Building Elipse / SADAR + VUGA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ana Skobe

The Ellipse is a 70-apartment building, with units differing in size, and connection to the outer space. The elliptical shape also allows for different typologies, from mini-lofts to duplexes and classic corridor-room apartments. The building's structural system provides a high level of adaptability for each apartment.

Residential Building Elipse / SADAR + VUGA - Image 4 of 19
© Ana Skobe

The apartments range in size from one-bedroom flats with a loggia to penthouses with large roof terraces. On the northern side, each room in a smaller apartment opens to a loggia that provides cross circulation within the apartment, while ample and spacious undulating balconies define the southern side of the elliptical volume. Planters on the balconies are positioned to enhance privacy from the immediate neighbors while providing views of the green hills nearby.

Residential Building Elipse / SADAR + VUGA - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Ana Skobe
Residential Building Elipse / SADAR + VUGA - Exterior Photography
© Ana Skobe

The Ellipse, therefore, has a distinct dual character: the northern side of the building is calm and continental, and the southern side is vivacious and Mediterranean. This duality builds on the reference to its position along the Fabiani inner ring and his placing of Ljubljana as a city, influenced by lavish Mediterranean outdoor living, as well as more rigorous Viennese residential architecture.

Residential Building Elipse / SADAR + VUGA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ana Skobe

The building's façade cladding is composed of interlaced horizontal and vertical strips of mint green undulated ceramic tiles. The weaving of the strips evokes a textile pattern, highlighted by vertical and horizontal lines in a mint green tone. The balconies act as horizontal strips that extend from the level of the façade surface towards the Golovec greenery. The mint green color of the exterior extends to the entrance lobby and the inner corridors. Large wall lamps and ornamented ceramic tile floors enhance the distinct character of the Ellipse's interior common spaces.

Residential Building Elipse / SADAR + VUGA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ana Skobe

Project location

Address:Roška cesta 2, Ljubljana, Slovenia

SADAR + VUGA
Glass, Concrete

