Duplex Clark Residence / Table Architecture

+ 20

Residential Architecture, Houses, Renovation • Montréal, Canada Architects: Table Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 255 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Felix Michaud

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Blanco , Bokea , Brizo , Kastella , Lambert et fils , Schüco , Wishbone Chairs

Lead Architects: Bernard-Félix Chénier, Nathaniel P. Joanisse, Hugo Duguay, Karl Robert

Lead Team: Bernard-Félix Chénier

Design Team: Nathaniel P. Joanisse

Technical Team: Hugo Duguay, Karl Robert

General Constructing: Projet Caron

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: OG consultants

City: Montréal

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. Clark Residence is conceived as a living gallery that constantly evolves and adapts to a variety of daily needs. This thoughtful design creates a peaceful environment, where each room offers a new perspective on the surrounding urban context. Throughout the residence, views are carefully highlighted and framed by the architecture, both outwards and inwards, inviting residents to engage with each element in a unique and intimate way. This dynamic approach transforms the house into a living, breathing space, encouraging exploration and discovery of traces from the past.

This residence, located in Montreal's Mile-End district, is part of a group of row houses built at the beginning of the 20th century. The renovation project revives the building's original footprint, consolidating its compact, functional geometry. The new plan contributes to the restoration of the building and re-establishes access to the upstairs unit by an interior staircase, thus freeing up the façade. The rusticated grey stone has been cleaned to highlight the balcony, cornice and ornate jamb, which have been reconstructed in keeping with the area's heritage. The rear section and the new story are distinguished from the original volume by a standing seam zinc cladding. This metallic volume is inspired by the sheds and other outbuildings built in the alleyway. At the back, this inspiration is reflected in the original “L”-shaped volume, whose adjacent exterior space allows for the creation of a terrace and balcony, in continuity with the interior spaces. This succession of outdoor spaces offers continuity between inside and outside on all levels while providing privacy for both families.

The residence is laid out around a central volume that divides the space as well as highlights each zone, to reveal a functional and welcoming residence, where every corner invites exploration and discovery. Constantly changing views are revealed, linking spaces and levels through built-in furniture, both aesthetically pleasing and functional.

Embracing its simplicity, the interior features nuances that evoke the natural world to compose an immersive environment. This approach creates a harmonious atmosphere, where every detail contributes to a sense of tranquility and comfort. This fusion of colors and materials forms a serene backdrop, contrasting with the heterogeneous urban context. Soft hues blend into the space, while natural materials such as stone and wood are used extensively, producing a tactile, organic ambiance.

The only truly distinct spaces are the master bedroom and office, due to their upstairs location, but even here, a double height and open staircase provide a visual link between levels, preserving a sense of openness. The house not only embodies a dialogue with the built context but also offers a refuge where time seems to slow down, allowing for the contemplation of the urban landscape. The result is a sanctuary amid the hustle and bustle of the city.