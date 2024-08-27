Woven Passage to Cloudy Peaks & Sky Ring / line+ studio

+ 24

Chief Architect/Project Principal: Zhu Peidong

Design Team: Wu Haiwen, Shi Yixiong (Architecture)

Landscape: Li Shangyang, Rao Feier, Jin Jianbo, Zhang Wenjie

Sky Ring Design Development, Production, And Installation: China Special Aircraft Research Institute

Sky Ring Construction Drawing Partner: Zhejiang University of Technology Engineering Design Group Co., Ltd.

Client: Shijiufeng Scenic Area Development Co., Ltd.

Design Period: 2022.02-2022.11

Construction Period: 2022.12-2023.05

Structure Woven Passage To Cloudy Peaks: Timber Structure

Material Woven Passage To Cloudy Peaks: North American Douglas Fir and Slate

Material Sky Ring: Multilayer Fabric Laminate Composite

City: Shaoxing

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Xiayanbei Village, situated on the eastern Zhejiang mountain ridge within the 19 Peaks Scenic Area, is becoming a popular destination for outdoor travel. The " Woven Passage to Cloudy Peaks " and " Sky Ring " are part of the initial phase of the scenic area's enhancement project. These installations aim to address typical challenges in rural development—such as limited funding, land scarcity, and homogeneity—while establishing a unique identity. The design strategy combines localization (grounded) and differentiation (elevated) to serve as both the scenic area's entrance and a landmark, capturing the village's cultural essence and natural beauty while introducing new daily experiences for villagers and visitors alike.

Memory and Craftsmanship: Woven Passage to Cloudy Peaks - Lacking a prominent scenic entrance, the team reimagined Xiayanbei Village's entrance as a passage. Positioned at the curve where the village road connects Houdaishan and Xiayanbei, the passage replaces traditional signage, creating a memorable entry experience through the act of passage.

Site inspections revealed that the construction of the village road had disrupted the natural mountain connection between the villages, resulting in vegetation loss, exposed soil, and frequent post-rain blockages. Despite a retaining wall being in place, soil erosion persisted. The passage’s strategic placement serves as an entrance marker and an ecological restoration, healing the mountain’s scar.

The passage design closely adheres to the mountain's slope, integrating with the terraced retaining walls to restore the original slope using natural materials for sustainable construction. Internally, local bamboo weaving techniques are employed, with wood as the primary support, enhancing visual tension and preserving local craftsmanship. Externally, dark schist cladding enables the passage to blend seamlessly into the natural surroundings, becoming part of the mountain.

The challenge of designing the doubly curved wooden structure involved aligning geometric shapes with material stresses. Shear strength, torsional resistance, and inflection points of the glulam components were calculated through cross-sectional twisting and envelope design, ensuring stability. Each component's precise curvature and position were determined through parametric design using Rhino and Revit, with 13mm-thick Douglas fir processed and pre-assembled via CNC. The completed wooden framework was then clad in stainless steel mesh and black schist panels, installed by local craftsmen to add natural texture, making the passage functional and harmoniously integrated with the environment.

Distinctive Landmark: Sky Ring - Xiayanbei Village's key activities, including mountain viewing, cloud watching, camping, and hiking, are weather-dependent. Positioned at the center of the tea fields, the "Sky Ring" functions both as a visual marker and a weather balloon. Through its ascent and data collection, it provides accurate weather forecasts while also serving as a communal space for visitors and villagers.

The design features a helium balloon structure with a 30-meter outer diameter and a 5.5-meter inner diameter, composed of multiple systems—balloon, avionics, lighting, ascent and recovery, and foundational construction. Secured by 16 cables, the Ring ascends to a tethered height of 25 meters with wind speeds below 8 m/s. In adverse weather conditions, it is securely anchored and retracted via four outer and six inner cables, ensuring safety.

Equipped with 33 RGBW LED lights, the Ring enhances rural nightlife with vibrant colors. Constructed from 66 laminated fabric film composite panels, heat-sealed and filled with helium, the structure includes an internal auxiliary airbag to balance air pressure, ensuring safety and durability.

Anchoring Memory, Shaping the Future - The natural environment and development needs of Xiayanbei Village prompted a reflection on balancing local memory with future progress. "Grounding Memory" embodies respect for the architectural context, while "Embracing a Different Future" represents the bold integration of traditional memories with modern technology. This approach creates a striking visual and experiential contrast for visitors and opens up new opportunities and prospects for the villagers. The soaring Sky Ring has become a sought-after landmark, capturing the unique essence of Xiayanbei's environment and introducing fresh daily experiences.