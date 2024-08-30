SOLASUNA Hotel / axonometric

+ 15

Hospitality Architecture, Hotels • Yukuhashi, Japan Architects: axonometric

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 853 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Lead Architects: axonometric inc.

City: Yukuhashi

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. This plan is for a hotel in a seaside park that is expected to serve as an integrated part of the park. A monumental staircase as an extension of the park covers the hotel, seamlessly connecting the park, sea, and architecture. Will the building covered with a park become something between an architecture and a park, yet neither of them?

Nagaihama in Yukuhashi City is located in the northeast region of Fukuoka. It was historically a fishing village and later became a scenic spot lined with inns and its beautiful seaside. But as time passed, it faded into obscurity. In recent years, however, a beach for beach sports and marine activities and a small seaside park have been built, and the area has regained vibrancy.

The client is a company that manages the seaside park. As a catalyst for revitalizing Nagaihama, they launched a project to build a resort hotel in the park. They wanted an architecture that would mutually enhance the value of the park and the hotel.

A park is a public place for everyone to visit, whereas a hotel is a private place reserved for guests. How can architecture, an artificial object, be placed in a vast natural setting like a park or the sea? We made a series of studies to explore how architecture can gently integrate these conflicting elements.

The louvers covering the facade serve not only as a staircase but also to shield the strong summer sunlight that enters the interior. They prevent the temperature inside from rising and help to maintain a comfortable temperature even in summer. In addition, the terrace in the middle of the staircase has many planted trees, which contribute to the removal of CO2 from the atmosphere, in addition to improving the thermal insulation performance of the interior.