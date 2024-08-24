Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Re:Teramoto House Refurbishment / coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects

Re:Teramoto House Refurbishment / coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects

Save

Re:Teramoto House Refurbishment / coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - Interior Photography, KitchenRe:Teramoto House Refurbishment / coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamRe:Teramoto House Refurbishment / coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairRe:Teramoto House Refurbishment / coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsRe:Teramoto House Refurbishment / coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Refurbishment
Itami, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Re:Teramoto House Refurbishment / coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yoshiro Masuda

Text description provided by the architects. In the Hyogo Prefecture of Japan, the city of Itami lies roughly 10km from Osaka. Nestled between the Ina River and Muko River, this area has a deep history where discovering old stone tools and ancient pottery fragments is not uncommon. In a traditional Japanese home from the 19th to early 20th century, the entrance foyer (doma in Japanese) was a pad built on the same level as the ground outside with a simple layout including a wood-burning cooker and sink. Like the kitchen of a modern home, the doma is the connection hub where families would naturally gather and allow the home to connect with the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
Re:Teramoto House Refurbishment / coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Yoshiro Masuda
Save this picture!
Re:Teramoto House Refurbishment / coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - Interior Photography
© Yoshiro Masuda

When planning the renovation of a house located along a main road in a residential area of Itami, the vision was to create a sense of connection from room to room and with the outdoors. A large, high-ceiling entrance foyer was designed to be the core feature, bringing together the overall design and realizing the vision. The renovation started with dismantling the interior to expose the existing structure. Structural plywood was applied to the perimeter walls and ceilings to provide seismic reinforcement of the existing structure and carefully applied to serve as the final finish surface.

Save this picture!
Re:Teramoto House Refurbishment / coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - Image 10 of 23
© Yoshiro Masuda
Save this picture!
Re:Teramoto House Refurbishment / coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Yoshiro Masuda
Save this picture!
Re:Teramoto House Refurbishment / coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - Image 21 of 23
Plans
Save this picture!
Re:Teramoto House Refurbishment / coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Yoshiro Masuda

As you step into the new entrance foyer with a large open ceiling up to the 2nd floor, directly in front is a feature wall cladded with gray tile that is elegant and bold. This gray wall serves as the backdrop for the stairs, creating a flow up to the 2nd floor. On the 2nd floor are a bedroom and an upstairs living room. The bedroom is finished with a balance of materials, such as Tosa washi paper containing white charcoal to help absorb humidity. The living room has a shoji-style window and utilizes Shina plywood. Connecting these rooms is a corridor with a slatted floor that provides a sense of walking on air when going from room to room.

Save this picture!
Re:Teramoto House Refurbishment / coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - Image 15 of 23
© Yoshiro Masuda
Save this picture!
Re:Teramoto House Refurbishment / coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Yoshiro Masuda
Save this picture!
Re:Teramoto House Refurbishment / coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - Image 22 of 23
Elevation

Natural light comes through an existing arched window, the view to the outside through a large window with seating, the mosaic tile detail embedded in the control joints of the front approach and the entrance foyer concrete, and the 4 sliding partitions create a single large open floor space in the main floor. These features integrated into the renovation design make it possible for the entrance foyer of a modern home to be an enjoyable space that improves the lifestyle of people, much like the doma that was once common in Japanese homes.

Save this picture!
Re:Teramoto House Refurbishment / coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Yoshiro Masuda

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentJapan
Cite: "Re:Teramoto House Refurbishment / coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects" 24 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020408/re-teramoto-house-refurbishment-coil-kazuteru-matumura-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags