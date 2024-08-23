Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Salient House / Ayutt and Associates design

Salient House / Ayutt and Associates design - Image 2 of 31Salient House / Ayutt and Associates design - Exterior PhotographySalient House / Ayutt and Associates design - Interior Photography, FacadeSalient House / Ayutt and Associates design - Exterior Photography, FacadeSalient House / Ayutt and Associates design - More Images+ 26

© Chalermwat Wongchompoo | Sofography

Salient, commissioned by a gas distributor, is a striking family home designed to stand out as a landmark in a local seaside market. From the outset, the brief was clear: the house needed to make a statement and serve as a reference point for directions within the area. Situated within an old block dominated by timber shophouses and aged structures with tin roofs, safety was a primary concern due to the close quarters and the potential hazards of gas canisters near the timber. The design addresses this by incorporating a two-meter setback and extended eaves around the house, providing firefighters with better access to the densely built surroundings.

Salient House / Ayutt and Associates design - Image 12 of 31
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo | Sofography
Salient House / Ayutt and Associates design - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo | Sofography

The house features a new extension designed as a fully controlled space with steel blast doors and aluminum façades, acting as smoke screens in the event of an accident. Fire-retardant materials form the house's perimeter, balancing cost-effectiveness with aesthetic appeal. The entrance porch area utilizes cinder blocks arranged in a pattern, creating a dynamic interplay of light and shadow, echoing the aluminum façade’s design.

Salient House / Ayutt and Associates design - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo | Sofography
Salient House / Ayutt and Associates design - Interior Photography, Facade
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo | Sofography
Salient House / Ayutt and Associates design - Image 26 of 31
Plan - 1st Floor
Salient House / Ayutt and Associates design - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo | Sofography

On the ground floor, the house extends the existing gas shop and includes a kitchen and dining area accessible via a small backdoor leading to an alley. The house's design reflects the owner’s deep ties to the aging neighborhood, blending modernity with the traditional context. A glass block fence adjacent to a narrow alleyway illuminates the passage at night, improving safety and the experience for neighbors.

Salient House / Ayutt and Associates design - Interior Photography, Facade
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo | Sofography
Salient House / Ayutt and Associates design - Image 31 of 31
Section
Salient House / Ayutt and Associates design - Exterior Photography
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo | Sofography

The porch, next to the shop extension, serves multiple purposes: a loading bay for gas delivery trucks during business hours, a community boxing ring, a driveway, and a space for local events. Landscaped pockets of greenery are spread throughout the house, shared with neighbors to enhance views and embody tropical living principles.

Salient House / Ayutt and Associates design - Exterior Photography
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo | Sofography
Salient House / Ayutt and Associates design - Image 27 of 31
Plan - 2nd Floor

The house’s exterior continues the eaves line, creating a covered walkway, and the first-floor façade aligns with the roofline of surrounding houses. Black steel shutters provide a unified front, while the pristine white ceiling and overhanging eaves illuminate the passage below. The left half of the shutters opens to reveal a driveway, a courtyard, and a modest yard with palm trees and a koi pond.

Salient House / Ayutt and Associates design - Image 6 of 31
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo | Sofography

Inside, a light-filled modern living room features earth-toned furniture, a dining table, and a light pantry. Large windows bring in ample light and offer views of the backyard. The main staircase, compact with timber treads and a glass balustrade, leads to the first floor. The family snug opens onto a terrace with an aluminum façade, overlooking the fishpond and garden. The master bedroom, with an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet, offers green views and access to a terrace with custom aluminum panels. These panels provide varying degrees of privacy and frame views of the sky while deflecting market street noise and seaside sun heat.

Salient House / Ayutt and Associates design - Image 21 of 31
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo | Sofography
Salient House / Ayutt and Associates design - Image 28 of 31
Elevation 01
Salient House / Ayutt and Associates design - Exterior Photography
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo | Sofography

The house is deeply rooted in its context, maintaining the DNA of surrounding timber bungalows. It blends modern comforts with the familiar aspects of the owner’s childhood, standing as a testament to the owner's connection to his neighborhood. Salient is more than just a showstopping house; it seamlessly integrates with its surroundings, offering a unique, modern living experience.

Salient House / Ayutt and Associates design - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo | Sofography

