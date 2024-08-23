Salient House / Ayutt and Associates design

+ 26

Lead Designer: Ayutt Mahasom

Architecture And Interior Design: Ayutt and Associates design AAd

Country: Thailand

More Specs

Less Specs

Salient, commissioned by a gas distributor, is a striking family home designed to stand out as a landmark in a local seaside market. From the outset, the brief was clear: the house needed to make a statement and serve as a reference point for directions within the area. Situated within an old block dominated by timber shophouses and aged structures with tin roofs, safety was a primary concern due to the close quarters and the potential hazards of gas canisters near the timber. The design addresses this by incorporating a two-meter setback and extended eaves around the house, providing firefighters with better access to the densely built surroundings.

The house features a new extension designed as a fully controlled space with steel blast doors and aluminum façades, acting as smoke screens in the event of an accident. Fire-retardant materials form the house's perimeter, balancing cost-effectiveness with aesthetic appeal. The entrance porch area utilizes cinder blocks arranged in a pattern, creating a dynamic interplay of light and shadow, echoing the aluminum façade’s design.

On the ground floor, the house extends the existing gas shop and includes a kitchen and dining area accessible via a small backdoor leading to an alley. The house's design reflects the owner’s deep ties to the aging neighborhood, blending modernity with the traditional context. A glass block fence adjacent to a narrow alleyway illuminates the passage at night, improving safety and the experience for neighbors.

The porch, next to the shop extension, serves multiple purposes: a loading bay for gas delivery trucks during business hours, a community boxing ring, a driveway, and a space for local events. Landscaped pockets of greenery are spread throughout the house, shared with neighbors to enhance views and embody tropical living principles.

The house’s exterior continues the eaves line, creating a covered walkway, and the first-floor façade aligns with the roofline of surrounding houses. Black steel shutters provide a unified front, while the pristine white ceiling and overhanging eaves illuminate the passage below. The left half of the shutters opens to reveal a driveway, a courtyard, and a modest yard with palm trees and a koi pond.

Inside, a light-filled modern living room features earth-toned furniture, a dining table, and a light pantry. Large windows bring in ample light and offer views of the backyard. The main staircase, compact with timber treads and a glass balustrade, leads to the first floor. The family snug opens onto a terrace with an aluminum façade, overlooking the fishpond and garden. The master bedroom, with an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet, offers green views and access to a terrace with custom aluminum panels. These panels provide varying degrees of privacy and frame views of the sky while deflecting market street noise and seaside sun heat.

The house is deeply rooted in its context, maintaining the DNA of surrounding timber bungalows. It blends modern comforts with the familiar aspects of the owner’s childhood, standing as a testament to the owner's connection to his neighborhood. Salient is more than just a showstopping house; it seamlessly integrates with its surroundings, offering a unique, modern living experience.