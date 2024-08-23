La Suie Cabin / Marina Poli + Philippe Paumelle + Richard Trézeux

+ 25

Design Team: Marina Poli, Philippe Paumelle, Richard Trézeux

City: Faverges

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. In the distance, the hiker sees a black mass. Across the expanse, the sun no longer reigns, and the wooden cabin becomes the focal point. The light and the hiker attempt to penetrate the object, disrupting their respective rituals. The cabin seems to invite them in, yet it hinders their progress. The light struggles to enter the fossil of the old mine. It has slipped between the charred wooden blocks, reminiscent of the lignite ore once mined just a few hundred meters away.

The explorer, for his part, must also find his way through. They meet inside, each at the point of tension between an event, and a discovery. The explorer has discovered the treasure; concealed in broad daylight, illuminated in the dead of night.

Nothing marks the entrance; one must pass underneath. The path is narrow and causes contact between the lightweight structure and the less attentive among us. The imprint of the black mass on our hands now shares its adornment with us. It then allows us to witness the projection of light patterns within. We are on the way back, La Suie leaves a trace.