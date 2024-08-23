Deokboon Korean Dining and Grill / FLYMINGO

+ 21

Design Team: Junho Kim, Jiyeon Hwang, Taehoon Kim, Woojin Ryu, Minsun Jeon

Objet Art: studio-round

Pottery Art Production: YAL CERAMIC

City: Yongsan District

Country: South Korea

"Capturing the Warmth of the Time" : A cozy atmosphere that provides calmness to all, wherein a delicious meal and joyous conversation deliver happiness and comfort deeper than ever before. Such memories remain in our hearts with lingering warmth and present a long-lasting impression. The Korean restaurant "DEOKBOON" is a place filled with such warmth. Located on the first floor of Mondrian Seoul Itaewon, "DEOKBOON" is designed with a concept of a flow, composed of introduction, development, climax, conclusion, and aftertaste, and provides a special experience for every stage of the flow. The restaurant features a changing sequence the visitors can experience depending on the various stages of the flow, from the entrance to passing through all the stages and to the exit.

The story of "DEOKBOON" begins at the entrance to the village. The facade composed of walls reminds you of an entrance to the village and the feeling of warm reception is delivered through the light from the ceiling that permeates beyond the tall and short walls and the object that embodies the steam of freshly cooked warm rice.

Once you pass through the walls that emanate a warm atmosphere, you come across a courtyard filled with light. This area has a warmth akin to sunlight penetrating through the leaves hanging from an old tree, shaken by the wind. A place for conducting seminars or waiting by visitors, the courtyard is designed so that the visitors can spend time having various conversations in a peaceful atmosphere. In addition, the place features a reinterpretation of the Jangdok, which was key to a Korean household food table since ancient times, constructing a Jangdokdae unique to "DEOKBOON."

The main hall that follows is a space that represents the yard, and the colorful ingredients in the resin that fill the walls capture the various temperatures of each season. This feature comes together in harmony with the flames from the live grill and the warmth of those sitting together and fills the space with positive energy.

The room situated in the innermost area beyond the main hall is a place where you can enjoy your meal in private. It is intended to capture the physical properties of charcoal, which is filled with warmth. It features a design based on the fact that charcoal is named differently depending on the charcoal manufacturing process; "white charcoal" has white ash on the surface of the carbonized wood, whereas "black charcoal" is completely black. As the names suggest, the Baektan Room and the Geomtan Room have different tones and manners. The wall at the end of the hallway leading to the room is finished with inkstones, and an object embodying warmth is hung, expressing the warmth that intensifies further at the site.

When leaving the place after a pleasant meal in a peaceful atmosphere, the happy memories you felt and the warmth you shared leave a lasting impression deep in your hearts. As visitors leave the place, they retain the lingering elegance, and this is where the story of "DEOKBOON" comes to an end.