Facade Pattern Store / Workment

Text description provided by the architects. Facade Pattern is a brand that focuses on the essence of clothing, based on the slogan 'EXTEND THE MEANING OF CLOTHES.' We designed a space that emphasizes the essence rather than interior decorations, aligning with the values that Facade Pattern pursues—CLASSIC, COMFORT, ESSENCE, TIMELESS, SIMPLICITY—while effectively showcasing the clothes.

The first thing we did was remove the existing interior decorations. We stripped off the paint to expose the concrete surfaces, removed the floor tiles, and polished the floors to create basic yet sturdy walls and flooring. Additionally, we redesigned the exterior windows, relocated the entrance, and set it further inside the building to create a sheltered area that provides both a welcoming space for guests and protection from the rain.

The interior space has a relatively high ceiling, so we lowered the ceiling at the entrance to accentuate this height. We opened up the ceiling around the central column to let light seep through and installed movable mirror walls to enable flexible transformations of the space. The ceiling design also exposes the existing structure while maintaining the high ceiling.

After organizing the space, we created a single hanger system that extends the maximum length of the space. This simple gesture allows for flexible use of the space and highlights the clothes themselves. The hanger system enables clothes to be hung in various ways at desired locations, and using wires; it creates the impression that the clothes are floating. The angled layout of the existing space meets the hanger system at a single point, creating a perspective effect. To enhance this, a single line is carved on the floor, and circular lights are rhythmically arranged along the sides to further emphasize the hanger.

The fitting room, located in the center of the space, is designed as a minimalist box with two types of metal. Behind it, there is a long shelf for displaying items. The shelf is made using a technique that casts wood in aluminum, giving the metal a warm, wood-like texture.