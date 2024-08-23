Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Warehouse
  4. Italy
  5. Old Stable Restoration for Giopato & Coombes / Studio Plazzogna

Old Stable Restoration for Giopato & Coombes / Studio Plazzogna

Save

Old Stable Restoration for Giopato & Coombes / Studio Plazzogna - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeOld Stable Restoration for Giopato & Coombes / Studio Plazzogna - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeOld Stable Restoration for Giopato & Coombes / Studio Plazzogna - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, BeamOld Stable Restoration for Giopato & Coombes / Studio Plazzogna - Image 5 of 19Old Stable Restoration for Giopato & Coombes / Studio Plazzogna - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Warehouse, Restoration, Extension
Italy
  • Architects: Studio Plazzogna
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio Plazzogna
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Giopato & Coombes
  • Project Team: Studio Plazzogna
  • Client: Giopato & Coombes
  • Country: Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Old Stable Restoration for Giopato & Coombes / Studio Plazzogna - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Studio Plazzogna

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention consists of two parts: the restoration of the old stable and its expansion. The new body was designed in continuity with the existing volume and does not follow the shape, maintaining the same dimensions in height, depth, and length. Between the two buildings, placed parallel to each other, there is a necessary offset to respect the minimum distance from the border. The two bodies are connected by a lower volume with a flat roof that forms a single element with the window that closes the old portico: it acts as a trait d'union between the old building and the new one.

Save this picture!
Old Stable Restoration for Giopato & Coombes / Studio Plazzogna - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Studio Plazzogna
Save this picture!
Old Stable Restoration for Giopato & Coombes / Studio Plazzogna - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Studio Plazzogna

This window consists of two sliding windows and two doors of the same size covered in fir wood recovered from the original stable doors. The remaining ancient doors were used to create the internal sliding panels in the restored part.

Save this picture!
Old Stable Restoration for Giopato & Coombes / Studio Plazzogna - Image 5 of 19
© Studio Plazzogna

On the façade, the extension follows the rigor of the original openings of the stable. Here, however, the windows are made with sloping frames that interact with the detail of the inclined black iron blade that acts as a drain for the water of the new roof. The roof is completely covered with photovoltaic panels so that these do not appear to be elements attached to the structure but a homogeneous covering.

Save this picture!
Old Stable Restoration for Giopato & Coombes / Studio Plazzogna - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Studio Plazzogna

The old and new facades are treated with a cocciopesto-based plaster: in the stable, we wanted to allow a glimpse of the texture of the old bricks and the remaining portions of plaster by covering them with a finer and smoother plaster.

Save this picture!
Old Stable Restoration for Giopato & Coombes / Studio Plazzogna - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Studio Plazzogna

In the new part, we opted to use a plaster of the same shade but with greater thickness, obtained from a mix of cocciopesto and grit of different stones which gives a material appearance to the facade and masks the underlying thermal coat. Internally we tried to bring together a mix of old and new materials, creating a succession of different spaces united by a single concrete floor.

Save this picture!
Old Stable Restoration for Giopato & Coombes / Studio Plazzogna - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Studio Plazzogna

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Plazzogna
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWarehouseRefurbishmentRestorationExtensionItaly

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWarehouseRefurbishmentRestorationExtensionItaly
Cite: "Old Stable Restoration for Giopato & Coombes / Studio Plazzogna" 23 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020346/old-stable-restoration-for-giopato-and-coombes-studio-plazzogna> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags