Old Stable Restoration for Giopato & Coombes / Studio Plazzogna

Warehouse, Restoration, Extension • Italy Architects: Studio Plazzogna

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention consists of two parts: the restoration of the old stable and its expansion. The new body was designed in continuity with the existing volume and does not follow the shape, maintaining the same dimensions in height, depth, and length. Between the two buildings, placed parallel to each other, there is a necessary offset to respect the minimum distance from the border. The two bodies are connected by a lower volume with a flat roof that forms a single element with the window that closes the old portico: it acts as a trait d'union between the old building and the new one.

This window consists of two sliding windows and two doors of the same size covered in fir wood recovered from the original stable doors. The remaining ancient doors were used to create the internal sliding panels in the restored part.

On the façade, the extension follows the rigor of the original openings of the stable. Here, however, the windows are made with sloping frames that interact with the detail of the inclined black iron blade that acts as a drain for the water of the new roof. The roof is completely covered with photovoltaic panels so that these do not appear to be elements attached to the structure but a homogeneous covering.

The old and new facades are treated with a cocciopesto-based plaster: in the stable, we wanted to allow a glimpse of the texture of the old bricks and the remaining portions of plaster by covering them with a finer and smoother plaster.

In the new part, we opted to use a plaster of the same shade but with greater thickness, obtained from a mix of cocciopesto and grit of different stones which gives a material appearance to the facade and masks the underlying thermal coat. Internally we tried to bring together a mix of old and new materials, creating a succession of different spaces united by a single concrete floor.