World
Soup Chi Restaurant / HOM design and construction company

Soup Chi Restaurant / HOM design and construction company - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant
Tehran, Iran
  • Lead Team: Homayoun Hamrang, Morteza Mehrabi
  • Design Team: Farzaneh Eshaghi, Hesam Sigaroudi, Artin Sohrabi Manesh
  • City: Tehran
  • Country: Iran
Soup Chi Restaurant / HOM design and construction company - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Farzad Bagherzadeh

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located at the beginning of Sattar Khan Street and near Tohid square, the old building of this project is about 40 years ago. After accurate examining and detailed analysis of the building conditions, we faced some important drawbacks; for example, one center line of metal column started from the main facade of the store completely and passed through the middle of the store, and as a result, all the ideas about the design affected the facade negatively and the interior plan of the restaurant.

Soup Chi Restaurant / HOM design and construction company - Interior Photography, Chair, Table
© Farzad Bagherzadeh
Soup Chi Restaurant / HOM design and construction company - Image 9 of 22
Plan - Ground Floor
Soup Chi Restaurant / HOM design and construction company - Image 5 of 22
© Farzad Bagherzadeh

On the other hand, according to the ground rules of construction constituted in that area of Tehran for forty years ago, after constructing the ground floor section, you could have a 1.5-meter console on the upper floors toward the street and the main facade.

Soup Chi Restaurant / HOM design and construction company - Interior Photography, Arch
© Farzad Bagherzadeh
Soup Chi Restaurant / HOM design and construction company - Image 20 of 22
Diagram 08

Therefore, when you look at the facade of the commercial section on the ground floor, you will see a disappointing niche (alcove), a split level, and a weak perspective. 

Soup Chi Restaurant / HOM design and construction company - Image 3 of 22
© Farzad Bagherzadeh

With regard to the drawbacks in this old building, we came to the conclusion that the best solution and answer in this design process is to use the drawbacks (weak points) of the projects and turn them into advantages (strong points)

Soup Chi Restaurant / HOM design and construction company - Interior Photography, Column
© Farzad Bagherzadeh

Project location

Address:Tehran, Iran

H.O.M Design and construction company
Brick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantIran

Cite: "Soup Chi Restaurant / HOM design and construction company" 21 Aug 2024. ArchDaily.

