© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
GRANHAND Seogyo Store / STUDIO MOTIF

GRANHAND Seogyo Store / STUDIO MOTIF - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Facade

Store, Retail Interiors
Yongsan District, South Korea
Save this picture!
GRANHAND Seogyo Store / STUDIO MOTIF - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Facade
© Choi Yongjoon

Text description provided by the architects. GRANHAND is a Korean perfume brand based in Seoul. This is the flagship store of GRANHAND, a perfume brand in Seoul, Korea. The standout feature of this project is that it maintains the flat structure of the old house built in the 1970s, which has been transformed into a commercial space.

Save this picture!
GRANHAND Seogyo Store / STUDIO MOTIF - Image 3 of 22
© Choi Yongjoon
Save this picture!
GRANHAND Seogyo Store / STUDIO MOTIF - Image 21 of 22
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
GRANHAND Seogyo Store / STUDIO MOTIF - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Choi Yongjoon

The interior finishing and other elements were designed by its own ‘crafty method.’ The first floor is used as the GRANHAND store, and the second floor is used by KOMFORTABEL COFFEE, which GRANHAND also operates. This space maintained the flat plan, which divided several rooms initially planned for a household while changing into a commercial space. 

Save this picture!
GRANHAND Seogyo Store / STUDIO MOTIF - Interior Photography, Windows, Door
© Choi Yongjoon
Save this picture!
GRANHAND Seogyo Store / STUDIO MOTIF - Image 16 of 22
© Choi Yongjoon
Save this picture!
GRANHAND Seogyo Store / STUDIO MOTIF - Image 22 of 22
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
GRANHAND Seogyo Store / STUDIO MOTIF - Image 8 of 22
© Choi Yongjoon

The stand arrangement, which is a commercial space feature, is applied in the surface plan with household characteristics, facilitating various customer movements. Through this, we expected customers would have a chance to experience diverse spatial experiences with also experiencing, the brand in various ways.

Save this picture!
GRANHAND Seogyo Store / STUDIO MOTIF - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Windows, Beam
© Choi Yongjoon
Save this picture!
GRANHAND Seogyo Store / STUDIO MOTIF - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Choi Yongjoon

The primary materials on the first floor are the glued laminated timber used for the stand and the jute fabric used for the ceiling finish. We piled up a glued timber and sanded it by hand, turning the stand into a mass. The ceiling was naturally overlaid with jute fabric and finished with applying paste and dyeing. The primary material on the second floor is wooden sticks and sanded concrete. All wooden sticks were directly processed at the construction site and connected to the frame using a joint method. We hand-sanded the concrete walls of existing buildings and tried not to hide irregular traces but to show them naturally. All of the finishing touches on the first and second floors were done using a crafty method, in which people worked directly on the construction site.

Save this picture!
GRANHAND Seogyo Store / STUDIO MOTIF - Image 11 of 22
© Choi Yongjoon

Project location

Address:Yongsan District, South Korea

Material

Stone

Commercial Architecture, Retail, Store, Interior Design, Retail Interiors, South Korea

Materials and Tags

Stone, Commercial Architecture, Retail, Store, Interior Design, Retail Interiors, South Korea
Cite: "GRANHAND Seogyo Store / STUDIO MOTIF" 21 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020311/granhand-seogyo-store-studio-motif> ISSN 0719-8884

