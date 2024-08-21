GRANHAND Seogyo Store / STUDIO MOTIF

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. GRANHAND is a Korean perfume brand based in Seoul. This is the flagship store of GRANHAND, a perfume brand in Seoul, Korea. The standout feature of this project is that it maintains the flat structure of the old house built in the 1970s, which has been transformed into a commercial space.

The interior finishing and other elements were designed by its own ‘crafty method.’ The first floor is used as the GRANHAND store, and the second floor is used by KOMFORTABEL COFFEE, which GRANHAND also operates. This space maintained the flat plan, which divided several rooms initially planned for a household while changing into a commercial space.

The stand arrangement, which is a commercial space feature, is applied in the surface plan with household characteristics, facilitating various customer movements. Through this, we expected customers would have a chance to experience diverse spatial experiences with also experiencing, the brand in various ways.

The primary materials on the first floor are the glued laminated timber used for the stand and the jute fabric used for the ceiling finish. We piled up a glued timber and sanded it by hand, turning the stand into a mass. The ceiling was naturally overlaid with jute fabric and finished with applying paste and dyeing. The primary material on the second floor is wooden sticks and sanded concrete. All wooden sticks were directly processed at the construction site and connected to the frame using a joint method. We hand-sanded the concrete walls of existing buildings and tried not to hide irregular traces but to show them naturally. All of the finishing touches on the first and second floors were done using a crafty method, in which people worked directly on the construction site.