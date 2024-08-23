Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House of Cluster / YD Architects

House of Cluster / YD Architects

Nantou, Taiwan
House of Cluster / YD Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Yu-Chen Chao

Text description provided by the architects. At the foot of the mountain, we designed a cluster of homes for a family, resembling a settlement. The terrain of the village gently slopes upward from west to east, with the site located on the higher eastern side, offering expansive views that overlook the entire community and are surrounded by mountain scenery.

House of Cluster / YD Architects - Image 3 of 25
© Yu-Chen Chao
House of Cluster / YD Architects - Image 5 of 25
© Yu-Chen Chao
House of Cluster / YD Architects - Image 22 of 25
Section

We used dispersed architectural volumes to respond to the site blocks shaped by the terrain, creating multi-layered, distinctive outdoor courtyard spaces that harmonize with the local topography, existing vegetation, and surrounding landscape.

House of Cluster / YD Architects - Image 9 of 25
© Yu-Chen Chao
House of Cluster / YD Architects - Image 17 of 25
Plan - 1st Floor
House of Cluster / YD Architects - Image 4 of 25
© Yu-Chen Chao

The buildings primarily use steel structures paired with layered exterior walls and roofing systems that provide excellent insulation. Additionally, we incorporated staggered eaves and canopies to appropriately address the rainy and sunny climate.

House of Cluster / YD Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Yu-Chen Chao
House of Cluster / YD Architects - Image 23 of 25
Section
House of Cluster / YD Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Fence, Facade
© Yu-Chen Chao
House of Cluster / YD Architects - Interior Photography, Garden
© Yu-Chen Chao

Corridors connecting the buildings differentiate the interior from the exterior, while lush courtyards are interspersed between the structures, allowing light and wind to flow through the compound. In this home, family members can live together while also having their own private spaces. Though the residence is large, it integrates seamlessly into the village and mountain landscape, like a familiar neighbor living alongside.

House of Cluster / YD Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yu-Chen Chao

