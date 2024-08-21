Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
Northgate Engawa House / Arcke

Northgate Engawa House / Arcke - Image 2 of 34Northgate Engawa House / Arcke - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, ChairNorthgate Engawa House / Arcke - Image 4 of 34Northgate Engawa House / Arcke - Interior Photography, Facade

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Northgate, Australia
  • Architects: Arcke
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andy Macpherson Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Classic Ceramics, Cult, Laminex, Lumen8
  • Lead Architects: Matt Kennedy
  • Builder / Contractor: Mair Constructions
Northgate Engawa House / Arcke - Image 2 of 34
© Andy Macpherson Studio

Text description provided by the architects. In their original brief, our Japan-loving clients wanted to lift the house and build under it to accommodate a multi-generational family.

Northgate Engawa House / Arcke - Image 8 of 34
© Andy Macpherson Studio
Northgate Engawa House / Arcke - Image 31 of 34
North West Elevation
Northgate Engawa House / Arcke - Image 12 of 34
© Andy Macpherson Studio

Connection and separation became key themes, as the family ideally would lead independent lives but come together in mutual spaces. Consequently, the outdoor dining area inhabits an intermediate level between the main residence upstairs and the two-bedroom apartment below. This space and its relationship to the garden provides for social interaction between the family, without particular ownership from either upstairs or downstairs.

Northgate Engawa House / Arcke - Interior Photography, Facade
© Andy Macpherson Studio
Northgate Engawa House / Arcke - Image 27 of 34
Plan - Lower Level
Northgate Engawa House / Arcke - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Chair
© Andy Macpherson Studio
Northgate Engawa House / Arcke - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Andy Macpherson Studio

In Japanese architecture, an engawa is a covered area facing a garden that also serves as a passageway or sitting space. In Queensland, the veranda provides a similar role and the crossover between these two cultural similarities enabled some interesting architectural exploration in thresholds and filtration of privacy. In this project, we’ve peeled away the rear of this Queenslander to create multiple spaces occupying the edge and expanding the habitable threshold between inside and out.

Northgate Engawa House / Arcke - Image 24 of 34
© Andy Macpherson Studio
Northgate Engawa House / Arcke - Image 11 of 34
© Andy Macpherson Studio
Northgate Engawa House / Arcke - Image 34 of 34
Section BB

Eroding areas of the existing floor plan significantly improved connections between the living spaces with landscape. Where a bathroom was once built on to the rear corner, now there is a sunken garden. By opening up this enclosed rear of the house, a serene green outlook has been created that is enjoyed from above, below and within. The peaceful aspect is complemented and contained by the landscaped roof of the single carport.

Northgate Engawa House / Arcke - Image 9 of 34
© Andy Macpherson Studio
Northgate Engawa House / Arcke - Image 6 of 34
© Andy Macpherson Studio

Project gallery

