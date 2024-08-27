Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Seocho Staircase Neighborhood Living Facilities / mlnp architects

Seocho Staircase Neighborhood Living Facilities / mlnp architects

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Housing
Seocho District, South Korea
  • Architects: mlnp architects
  Area: 142
  Year: 2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jin Bo Choi
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: DAELIM BATH, Durastack, Koinsenc
  • Lead Architects: Lee Myungho, Park Euijin, We Ie Ji
  • Construction: HOGA architects
Seocho Staircase Neighborhood Living Facilities / mlnp architects - Image 2 of 35
© Jin Bo Choi

Text description provided by the architects. The Seocho-dong Staircase Building is just a step back from the main road near Seocho Station. This location required a design that not only harmonizes with the vibrancy of the city but also blends seamlessly with the older surrounding structures. Additionally, the design had to carefully consider the 4-meter and 6-meter roads flanking the site and the northern sunlight regulations imposed on residential areas.

Seocho Staircase Neighborhood Living Facilities / mlnp architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jin Bo Choi

Brick Facade on the Lower Levels - The brick facade wrapping around the lower levels and the core of the building filters out the bustling external environment while also creating a distinctive atmosphere for the commercial spaces on the first and second floors. This sturdy and solid brick facade delineates the boundary between the building's interior and exterior, emphasizing the building’s volume. It effectively marks the edge of the property without additional fencing, providing convenience for users while establishing a strong presence within the urban context.

Seocho Staircase Neighborhood Living Facilities / mlnp architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jin Bo Choi
Seocho Staircase Neighborhood Living Facilities / mlnp architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jin Bo Choi

Material Contrast - The exterior design of the building leverages the contrast of materials to enhance visual interest. The main volume of the building and the facade enveloping the upper levels emphasize the contrast between the robust exterior and the softer interior. The exterior is clad in heavy, bold brickwork that makes a strong impression. At the same time, the interior surfaces feature light, soft ceramic panels and open, transparent glass, creating a harmonious yet refined feel. This contrast adds depth and texture to the design, offering a rich and varied visual experience.

Seocho Staircase Neighborhood Living Facilities / mlnp architects - Image 11 of 35
© Jin Bo Choi
Seocho Staircase Neighborhood Living Facilities / mlnp architects - Image 32 of 35
Section 01
Seocho Staircase Neighborhood Living Facilities / mlnp architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Jin Bo Choi

Commercial Space Utilization and Accessibility - The basement, first, and second floors are dedicated to commercial use, focusing on optimizing space utilization and accessibility. A screen wall is installed on the lower levels to provide visual privacy while forming the main access route. This pathway blocks external views while enhancing the vitality of the lower-level commercial spaces with various forms of exterior lighting. These lights highlight the commercial areas at night, making them more accessible and inviting to visitors.

Seocho Staircase Neighborhood Living Facilities / mlnp architects - Image 14 of 35
© Jin Bo Choi

Private Terraces - Taking advantage of the mass setbacks created by the northern sunlight regulations, private outdoor spaces were designed on each floor. Though compact, these spaces allow for various activities, offering building users a unique spatial experience. These terraces, which are not counted as part of the building’s gross floor area, serve as tranquil retreats within the urban environment, enhancing the building’s overall value. Here, users can take a break and enjoy a moment of respite, stepping away from the daily hustle.

Seocho Staircase Neighborhood Living Facilities / mlnp architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Jin Bo Choi
Seocho Staircase Neighborhood Living Facilities / mlnp architects - Image 20 of 35
Plan - 1st Floor
Seocho Staircase Neighborhood Living Facilities / mlnp architects - Interior Photography
© Jin Bo Choi
Seocho Staircase Neighborhood Living Facilities / mlnp architects - Image 3 of 35
© Jin Bo Choi

The Seocho-dong Staircase Building is a harmonious blend of functionality and aesthetics, creating a space that is both innovative and practical, offering its users a unique and memorable experience. This building transcends the typical mixed-use facility, establishing itself as a space that proposes a new urban lifestyle. Meticulously planned to meet functional requirements while achieving design excellence, the Seocho-dong Staircase Building is a small oasis in the city. It offers a distinctive spatial experience by harmonizing modern sensibilities and traditional materials. This project explores new possibilities in contemporary architecture, enriching urban life.

Seocho Staircase Neighborhood Living Facilities / mlnp architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jin Bo Choi

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Seocho District, South Korea

mlnp architects
Concrete, Brick

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Residential Architecture, Housing, South Korea

Cite: "Seocho Staircase Neighborhood Living Facilities / mlnp architects" 27 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020290/seocho-staircase-neighborhood-living-facilities-mlnp-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags