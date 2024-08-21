Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Heart of the Waalsprong Housing Complex / De Zwarte Hond

Heart of the Waalsprong Housing Complex / De Zwarte Hond

Save

Heart of the Waalsprong Housing Complex / De Zwarte Hond - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, FacadeHeart of the Waalsprong Housing Complex / De Zwarte Hond - Exterior Photography, WindowsHeart of the Waalsprong Housing Complex / De Zwarte Hond - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair, FacadeHeart of the Waalsprong Housing Complex / De Zwarte Hond - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeHeart of the Waalsprong Housing Complex / De Zwarte Hond - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture, Housing, Commercial Architecture
Nijmegen, The Netherlands
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Heart of the Waalsprong Housing Complex / De Zwarte Hond - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade
© Eva Bloem

Text description provided by the architects. The Heart of the Waalsprong is the new centre of Nijmegen-Noord, where shopping, living and facilities come together. De Zwarte Hond was commissioned by AM and VanWonen to design the urban plan and the Donk and Elft apartment blocks. Other homes in the area were designed by architects BRINK architecture & urbanism, Korth Tielens Architects, Level of Detail and Monadnock. De Urbanisten designed the landscaping, which connects the central square to the Waal River via a green route with a wadi, squares and gardens.

Save this picture!
Heart of the Waalsprong Housing Complex / De Zwarte Hond - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Eva Bloem
Save this picture!
Heart of the Waalsprong Housing Complex / De Zwarte Hond - Image 13 of 14
Illustration - Birdseye View

The character of a pleasant town - The core question in the design for the Heart of the Waalsprong was how to turn a large new shopping centre into an attractive and pleasant ‘town’. This was achieved by combining a lively mix of shops and facilities in the ground-floor plinth with a variety of housing types and a high-quality, climate-adaptive public space. Urban planner and partner Jeroen de Willigen explains: “Cosiness can also be contemporary. The area has a complex stacking of different functions: retail, supermarket, parking, logistics and living. But to make it cosy, you have to solve that complexity in a way that you can achieve a kind of everyday natural architecture. Where people feel at home and want to be. So we are very proud that the neighbourhood feels like a success from the start. It always has a cosy and lively atmosphere, even on Monday afternoons.”

Save this picture!
Heart of the Waalsprong Housing Complex / De Zwarte Hond - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair, Facade
© Eva Bloem
Save this picture!
Heart of the Waalsprong Housing Complex / De Zwarte Hond - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Eva Bloem

Visibly sustainable - Cyclists and pedestrians are at the heart of the entire area plan, and there are excellent connections to the public transport network. Wherever possible, energy supply is generated locally and sustainably, including through the use of more than 1.200 PV panels that provide electricity for both the shopping centre and neighbourhood residents. In addition, the apartments and supermarkets are completely gas-free.

Save this picture!
Heart of the Waalsprong Housing Complex / De Zwarte Hond - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Eva Bloem

Deftly detailed Nijmegen brick architecture - The Donk and Elft apartment blocks designed by De Zwarte Hond border the central shopping square and contain both shops and apartments. By using various design strategies the two large residential blocks have been broken down into a smaller size and scale, fitting the public space and programme. These include the careful layout of the plots, the way the programme is stacked, the use of setbacks and roof structures, the choice of materials and the use of urban accents. All the architects engaged in thoughtful discussions with each other, creating strong cohesion in the plan. Everyone agreed to use red-tinted brick and design buildings with rich, distinct details. In doing so, they drew inspiration from the work of Nijmegen architect Oscar Leeuw. Facade openings are emphasised through the use of plasticity and refined brickwork such as deep recesses. This gives each building a unique character, while further developing Nijmegen’s distinctive brick architecture.

Save this picture!
Heart of the Waalsprong Housing Complex / De Zwarte Hond - Image 6 of 14
© Eva Bloem

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Nijmegen, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
De Zwarte Hond
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingCommercial ArchitectureThe Netherlands

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingCommercial ArchitectureThe Netherlands
Cite: "Heart of the Waalsprong Housing Complex / De Zwarte Hond" 21 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020280/heart-of-the-waalsprong-housing-complex-de-zwarte-hond> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags