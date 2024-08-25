Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
KC House / Wahana Architects - Image 2 of 25KC House / Wahana Architects - Image 3 of 25KC House / Wahana Architects - Image 4 of 25KC House / Wahana Architects - Exterior Photography, Sofa, Windows, Table, Beam, ChairKC House / Wahana Architects - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Tangerang, Indonesia
  • Design Team: Cendana M Putra
  • City: Tangerang
  • Country: Indonesia
KC House / Wahana Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. The design of this three-story home is shaped by several important aspects. First, the land has a unique pentagon shape, which makes the design interesting and different. Second, the property has great features like a lush front garden and a peaceful green area with a small river at the back. However, there’s a challenge with privacy because of nearby apartments.

KC House / Wahana Architects - Exterior Photography, Sofa, Windows, Table, Beam, Chair
© Mario Wibowo
KC House / Wahana Architects - Image 23 of 25
Plan - 2nd Floor
KC House / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Bathtub
© Mario Wibowo
KC House / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Mario Wibowo

To make the most of these aspects, Feng Shui principles are used to organized the layout of the house. Additionally, the client’s preference for casual outdoor seating is considered.

KC House / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography
© Mario Wibowo
KC House / Wahana Architects - Image 22 of 25
Plan - 1st Floor
KC House / Wahana Architects - Image 3 of 25
© Mario Wibowo
KC House / Wahana Architects - Image 4 of 25
© Mario Wibowo

The building is split into two parts across three floors, letting sunlight into the center. The ground floor has a place for cars, an entrance, a versatile area, a guest bedroom, and service spaces. The second floor has the main living spaces – a living room, dining area, kitchen, outdoor seating, and a prayer space. These spaces have great views of the garden and the front area. Laser-cut designs are used to create privacy from the tall apartments behind.

KC House / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Mario Wibowo
KC House / Wahana Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Mario Wibowo

The third floor is private, with a master bedroom, three children’s bedrooms, a family room, and a cozy corner. The placement of these spaces follows Feng Shui guidelines. In summary, this home design brings together the unique land shape, the surroundings, cultural ideas, and the client’s wishes to create a special three-story home.

