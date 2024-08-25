KC House / Wahana Architects

+ 20

Design Team: Cendana M Putra

City: Tangerang

Country: Indonesia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The design of this three-story home is shaped by several important aspects. First, the land has a unique pentagon shape, which makes the design interesting and different. Second, the property has great features like a lush front garden and a peaceful green area with a small river at the back. However, there’s a challenge with privacy because of nearby apartments.

To make the most of these aspects, Feng Shui principles are used to organized the layout of the house. Additionally, the client’s preference for casual outdoor seating is considered.

The building is split into two parts across three floors, letting sunlight into the center. The ground floor has a place for cars, an entrance, a versatile area, a guest bedroom, and service spaces. The second floor has the main living spaces – a living room, dining area, kitchen, outdoor seating, and a prayer space. These spaces have great views of the garden and the front area. Laser-cut designs are used to create privacy from the tall apartments behind.

The third floor is private, with a master bedroom, three children’s bedrooms, a family room, and a cozy corner. The placement of these spaces follows Feng Shui guidelines. In summary, this home design brings together the unique land shape, the surroundings, cultural ideas, and the client’s wishes to create a special three-story home.