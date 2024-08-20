Cavern House / Super Assembly

+ 21

Text description provided by the architects. The design vision behind Cavern House was inspired by the captivating formations and expansive spaces found within caves. The aim was to create a residence that offers immersive spatial experiences while fostering familial bonds. To surprise visitors upon entry, the main entrance was concealed behind a windowless facade, and a transition from a modest foyer to a series of interconnected spaces extending toward the rear of the house was created.

At the heart of Cavern House lies a thoughtful spatial organization and interior design. Spaces such as the communal dry kitchen and dining area, the versatile living room, and the family study room on the second floor were planned to have visual connectivity and encourage interaction. Additionally, the top floor offers recreational amenities, including an observatory with a circular skylight, adding a touch of curiosity.

The interior design of the house was created to complement its architectural organization, incorporating playful geometries and vibrant colors. You'll find a mix of eclectic and vibrant design elements throughout the house.

Given the site's stepped topography, with a lower ground level at the rear, we took advantage of the natural slope to design the communal spaces of the house in a terraced arrangement. This layout creates a continuous visual connection throughout the home, from the lower ground floor to the second story.

Organizing the communal areas in this terraced fashion ensures that there is always a visual link to other parts of the house, fostering a sense of unity and interaction. This aligns perfectly with the client's brief to create a home where family communal life takes center stage.