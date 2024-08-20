Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Singapore
  5. Cavern House / Super Assembly

Cavern House / Super Assembly

Save

Cavern House / Super Assembly - Interior Photography, Table, WindowsCavern House / Super Assembly - Interior Photography, KitchenCavern House / Super Assembly - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, ChairCavern House / Super Assembly - Interior Photography, WindowsCavern House / Super Assembly - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Singapore
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cavern House / Super Assembly - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Studio Stacked

Text description provided by the architects. The design vision behind Cavern House was inspired by the captivating formations and expansive spaces found within caves. The aim was to create a residence that offers immersive spatial experiences while fostering familial bonds. To surprise visitors upon entry, the main entrance was concealed behind a windowless facade, and a transition from a modest foyer to a series of interconnected spaces extending toward the rear of the house was created.

Save this picture!
Cavern House / Super Assembly - Interior Photography, Windows
© Studio Stacked
Save this picture!
Cavern House / Super Assembly - Image 19 of 26
Plan - Lower 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Cavern House / Super Assembly - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Studio Stacked
Save this picture!
Cavern House / Super Assembly - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Wood, Countertop
© Studio Stacked

At the heart of Cavern House lies a thoughtful spatial organization and interior design. Spaces such as the communal dry kitchen and dining area, the versatile living room, and the family study room on the second floor were planned to have visual connectivity and encourage interaction. Additionally, the top floor offers recreational amenities, including an observatory with a circular skylight, adding a touch of curiosity.

Save this picture!
Cavern House / Super Assembly - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Studio Stacked
Save this picture!
Cavern House / Super Assembly - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Table
© Studio Stacked

The interior design of the house was created to complement its architectural organization, incorporating playful geometries and vibrant colors. You'll find a mix of eclectic and vibrant design elements throughout the house.

Save this picture!
Cavern House / Super Assembly - Image 16 of 26
© Studio Stacked
Save this picture!
Cavern House / Super Assembly - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair
© Studio Stacked
Save this picture!
Cavern House / Super Assembly - Image 25 of 26
Section AA

Given the site's stepped topography, with a lower ground level at the rear, we took advantage of the natural slope to design the communal spaces of the house in a terraced arrangement. This layout creates a continuous visual connection throughout the home, from the lower ground floor to the second story.

Save this picture!
Cavern House / Super Assembly - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Studio Stacked
Save this picture!
Cavern House / Super Assembly - Image 21 of 26
Plan - 2nd Floor
Save this picture!
Cavern House / Super Assembly - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair
© Studio Stacked

Organizing the communal areas in this terraced fashion ensures that there is always a visual link to other parts of the house, fostering a sense of unity and interaction. This aligns perfectly with the client's brief to create a home where family communal life takes center stage.

Save this picture!
Cavern House / Super Assembly - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Studio Stacked

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Super Assembly
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSingapore
Cite: "Cavern House / Super Assembly" 20 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020219/cavern-house-super-assembly> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags