House of Cornfield / xian Architects

Houses • Huairou District, China Architects: xian Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 300 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Zhi Xia, He Bai

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Back to 20th , SCHWERT , Yihuida Shimizu Concrete

Lead Architects: Yanshi Wang, He Bai

Design Team: Mengzheng Zhou, Yifeng Liu, Jinrong Hua / internship

Structural Designer: Xiaolei Zhao

Interior Styling: Cao Feng team, Back to 20th & 20C Gallery

Construction: Wang Haijiang team

Interior: Jiang Kexiang team

Metal: Yu Xiwang team

Clients: Good Mountains & Mountains Good / builder of country life

City: Huairou District

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. This is a countryside home. It is a preliminary exploration of the sample of " living in-between " lifestyle that lies between nature and the city, with the expectation of containing a degree of freedom and vitality of life.

The village where the homestead is located is surrounded by continuous mountains to the north and south. In between the village and the northern mountain lay a flowing rivers and large fields. We settle and gather in such "ancient" landscapes of mountains, rivers, villages and fields, and the memories of many past generations were shaped make us temporarily retain the instinct of closeness to the nature.

In the north, sunlight is precious in winter, you have to "compete for sunlight" (rotating 15 degrees from due south to east). Each courtyard has the most important building facing south, which is called “Zheng Fang” in Chinese. The layout of Zheng Fang, passed down from generation to generation, gradually evolves to be dignified, natural and graceful, which is exactly the simple process of the village gathering and standing. As we follow this traditional layout, the facade of Zheng Fang, where the question of how should a building be standing will be looked into, ought to be carefully considered.

The roofs of each household gather together, constituting a continuous landscape. As "new villagers", a gable roof is chosen to blend in to the vernacular landscape. The open cultivated fields, the continuous mountains and the setting sun exert a powerful call on the roof, but we respond with different sections. The Architecture becomes the eyes of the landscape, the ears of the environment, and the horn of signals .

Due to the structure of the architecture, the breadth and intensity of the outside can continuously manifest in daily life, providing people with a support to connect to non-predetermined signals while wandering peacefully in their thoughts.

This is also a story of receiving information and sending out signal. For us, a need related to survival lurks when we first arrived at the homestead: to seeking a very direct and affirmative quality for the broader existence, with simple standing and absolute stillness.