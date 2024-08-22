Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. China
  5. House of Cornfield / xian Architects

House of Cornfield / xian Architects

Save

House of Cornfield / xian Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse of Cornfield / xian Architects - Image 3 of 36House of Cornfield / xian Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, ChairHouse of Cornfield / xian Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, SofaHouse of Cornfield / xian Architects - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Houses
Huairou District, China
  • Architects: xian Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Zhi Xia, He Bai
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Back to 20th, SCHWERT, Yihuida Shimizu Concrete
  • Lead Architects: Yanshi Wang, He Bai
  • Design Team: Mengzheng Zhou, Yifeng Liu, Jinrong Hua / internship
  • Structural Designer: Xiaolei Zhao
  • Interior Styling: Cao Feng team, Back to 20th & 20C Gallery
  • Construction: Wang Haijiang team
  • Interior: Jiang Kexiang team
  • Metal: Yu Xiwang team
  • Clients: Good Mountains & Mountains Good / builder of country life
  • City: Huairou District
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House of Cornfield / xian Architects - Image 11 of 36
© Zhi Xia

Text description provided by the architects. This is a countryside home. It is a preliminary exploration of the sample of " living in-between " lifestyle that lies between nature and the city, with the expectation of containing a degree of freedom and vitality of life.

Save this picture!
House of Cornfield / xian Architects - Image 10 of 36
© Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
House of Cornfield / xian Architects - Image 33 of 36
Sections
Save this picture!
House of Cornfield / xian Architects - Exterior Photography
© Zhi Xia

The village where the homestead is located is surrounded by continuous mountains to the north and south. In between the village and the northern mountain lay a flowing rivers and large fields. We settle and gather in such "ancient" landscapes of mountains, rivers, villages and fields, and the memories of many past generations were shaped make us temporarily retain the instinct of closeness to the nature.

Save this picture!
House of Cornfield / xian Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Zhi Xia

In the north, sunlight is precious in winter, you have to "compete for sunlight" (rotating 15 degrees from due south to east). Each courtyard has the most important building facing south, which is called “Zheng Fang” in Chinese. The layout of Zheng Fang, passed down from generation to generation, gradually evolves to be dignified, natural and graceful, which is exactly the simple process of the village gathering and standing. As we follow this traditional layout, the facade of Zheng Fang, where the question of how should a building be standing will be looked into, ought to be carefully considered. 

Save this picture!
House of Cornfield / xian Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
House of Cornfield / xian Architects - Image 32 of 36
Plans
Save this picture!
House of Cornfield / xian Architects - Image 3 of 36
© Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
House of Cornfield / xian Architects - Interior Photography
© Zhi Xia

The roofs of each household gather together, constituting a continuous landscape. As "new villagers", a gable roof is chosen to blend in to the vernacular landscape. The open cultivated fields, the continuous mountains and the setting sun exert a powerful call on the roof, but we respond with different sections. The Architecture becomes the eyes of the landscape, the ears of the environment, and the horn of signals .

Save this picture!
House of Cornfield / xian Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
House of Cornfield / xian Architects - Image 34 of 36
Perspective section
Save this picture!
House of Cornfield / xian Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Zhi Xia

Due to the structure of the architecture, the breadth and intensity of the outside can continuously manifest in daily life, providing people with a support to connect to non-predetermined signals while wandering peacefully in their thoughts.

Save this picture!
House of Cornfield / xian Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
House of Cornfield / xian Architects - Image 35 of 36
Exploded axonometry
Save this picture!
House of Cornfield / xian Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Zhi Xia

This is also a story of receiving information and sending out signal. For us, a need related to survival lurks when we first arrived at the homestead: to seeking a very direct and affirmative quality for the broader existence, with simple standing and absolute stillness.

Save this picture!
House of Cornfield / xian Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Zhi Xia

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
xian Architects
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChina

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChina
Cite: "House of Cornfield / xian Architects" 22 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020210/house-of-cornfield-xian-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Zhi Xia

玉米地住宅 / xiān 氙建筑工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags