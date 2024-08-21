Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
PM House / VDV ARQ

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Manantiales, Uruguay
  • Architects: VDV ARQ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Federico Cairoli
  • Lead Architect: Victor Della Vecchia
PM House / VDV ARQ - Image 2 of 60
© Federico Cairoli

A house, a way of inhabiting the horizon. The project is located in a semi-rural environment only 5 km from the sea, in Manantiales, Uruguay, with great population growth in recent years. The challenge consisted of projecting and building a single-family home at a distance, modular, with a mixed construction system.

PM House / VDV ARQ - Image 15 of 60
© Federico Cairoli
PM House / VDV ARQ - Image 16 of 60
© Federico Cairoli
PM House / VDV ARQ - Image 3 of 60
© Federico Cairoli

The house is entirely developed on one level, protected by a large horizontal cover that covers all programs, internally articulated by a series of courtyards that filter, sift, and control the light as well as the privacy between the different functions of the environments and the exterior space, generating multiple views to the nature of the surrounding landscape.

PM House / VDV ARQ - Image 51 of 60

The opaque and heavy front organized by a stone wall that also serves as a structural support for the large horizontal cover, only discontinues to make way for the entrance. The house configures a series of successive planes that close and open the space, generating a user journey that discovers, from social to private, each environment and its uses naturally.

PM House / VDV ARQ - Image 9 of 60
© Federico Cairoli
PM House / VDV ARQ - Image 12 of 60
© Federico Cairoli

Materially, the house maintains coherence, under this extended cover, by using a single material throughout the exterior perimeter made of a hardwood cladding that combines with a series of fully transparent glazed panels to the landscape.

PM House / VDV ARQ - Image 29 of 60
© Federico Cairoli
PM House / VDV ARQ - Image 4 of 60
© Federico Cairoli
PM House / VDV ARQ - Image 55 of 60
PM House / VDV ARQ - Image 31 of 60
© Federico Cairoli

It is this condition, that of the landscape, the catalyzing element of the proposal, establishing that horizontal rigor on the plain that crosses with its low light the middle plane of the house, achieving an endless array of lights and shadows that inhabit each space.

PM House / VDV ARQ - Image 43 of 60
© Federico Cairoli

