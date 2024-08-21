PM House / VDV ARQ

+ 55

Collaborators: Carola Luna, Margarita Martinez

Landscape Design : Carolina Corgnalia

City: Manantiales

Country: Uruguay

A house, a way of inhabiting the horizon. The project is located in a semi-rural environment only 5 km from the sea, in Manantiales, Uruguay, with great population growth in recent years. The challenge consisted of projecting and building a single-family home at a distance, modular, with a mixed construction system.

The house is entirely developed on one level, protected by a large horizontal cover that covers all programs, internally articulated by a series of courtyards that filter, sift, and control the light as well as the privacy between the different functions of the environments and the exterior space, generating multiple views to the nature of the surrounding landscape.

The opaque and heavy front organized by a stone wall that also serves as a structural support for the large horizontal cover, only discontinues to make way for the entrance. The house configures a series of successive planes that close and open the space, generating a user journey that discovers, from social to private, each environment and its uses naturally.

Materially, the house maintains coherence, under this extended cover, by using a single material throughout the exterior perimeter made of a hardwood cladding that combines with a series of fully transparent glazed panels to the landscape.

It is this condition, that of the landscape, the catalyzing element of the proposal, establishing that horizontal rigor on the plain that crosses with its low light the middle plane of the house, achieving an endless array of lights and shadows that inhabit each space.