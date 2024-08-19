Namsan Wearhouse / unseenbird

+ 18

Design Team: Ji Eun Ko, Yong Hyeon Kim

City: Jung District

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. NAMSAN WEARHOUSE sells a variety of products, including clothing and miscellaneous goods. It was located in an alley in Myeong-dong, which had been temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Because clothing and miscellaneous goods were displayed in a variety of designs that were not defined by one style, the furniture composition was kept monotonous. The wall hanger that runs across the entire space gives the space depth. Additionally, the speakers extending along the wall make the open ceiling of the entrance feel more dramatic.

As a way to display miscellaneous goods, rail parts often used in curtains are connected to S rings. Bags and hats are displayed along the continuation of the S ring, and their positions are moved according to the size of the product. The central display is finished with slightly different brickwork and glass. The flowers of Namsan are showing their colors here.

The fitting room was designed with movable furniture due to the practicality of the space. When a person's movement is detected by the sensor, the external light turns on to indicate that it is in use.

NAMSAN WEARHOUSE is a space created with a variety of raw materials and expressions. I hope that with the passage of time, the materials will also retain time and become a place where people will continue to visit for a long time.