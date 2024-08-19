Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. South Korea
  5. Namsan Wearhouse / unseenbird

Namsan Wearhouse / unseenbird

Save

Namsan Wearhouse / unseenbird - Image 2 of 23Namsan Wearhouse / unseenbird - Image 3 of 23Namsan Wearhouse / unseenbird - Image 4 of 23Namsan Wearhouse / unseenbird - Image 5 of 23Namsan Wearhouse / unseenbird - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store, Retail Interiors
Jung District, South Korea
  • Architects: unseenbird
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  62
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
  • Lead Architects: Bioh Seon
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Namsan Wearhouse / unseenbird - Image 2 of 23
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. NAMSAN WEARHOUSE sells a variety of products, including clothing and miscellaneous goods. It was located in an alley in Myeong-dong, which had been temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Save this picture!
Namsan Wearhouse / unseenbird - Image 6 of 23
© Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
Namsan Wearhouse / unseenbird - Image 20 of 23
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Namsan Wearhouse / unseenbird - Image 8 of 23
© Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
Namsan Wearhouse / unseenbird - Image 4 of 23
© Yongjoon Choi

Because clothing and miscellaneous goods were displayed in a variety of designs that were not defined by one style, the furniture composition was kept monotonous. The wall hanger that runs across the entire space gives the space depth. Additionally, the speakers extending along the wall make the open ceiling of the entrance feel more dramatic.

Save this picture!
Namsan Wearhouse / unseenbird - Image 13 of 23
© Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
Namsan Wearhouse / unseenbird - Image 21 of 23
Plan - 1st Floor

As a way to display miscellaneous goods, rail parts often used in curtains are connected to S rings. Bags and hats are displayed along the continuation of the S ring, and their positions are moved according to the size of the product. The central display is finished with slightly different brickwork and glass. The flowers of Namsan are showing their colors here.

Save this picture!
Namsan Wearhouse / unseenbird - Image 14 of 23
© Yongjoon Choi

The fitting room was designed with movable furniture due to the practicality of the space. When a person's movement is detected by the sensor, the external light turns on to indicate that it is in use.

Save this picture!
Namsan Wearhouse / unseenbird - Image 3 of 23
© Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
Namsan Wearhouse / unseenbird - Image 5 of 23
© Yongjoon Choi

NAMSAN WEARHOUSE is a space created with a variety of raw materials and expressions. I hope that with the passage of time, the materials will also retain time and become a place where people will continue to visit for a long time.

Save this picture!
Namsan Wearhouse / unseenbird - Image 10 of 23
© Yongjoon Choi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Jung District, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
unseenbird
Office

Materials

SteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

SteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Namsan Wearhouse / unseenbird" 19 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020156/namsan-wearhouse-unseenbird> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Top #Tags