World
  Curated by Hana Abdel
  • Architects: MM++ architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Daikin, Kholer
  • Lead Architects: My An Pham Thi
Anchor House / MM++ architects - Image 6 of 29
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. Floating amidst the jungle of the Mekong Delta rests Anchor House – monastic minimalism anchored in the tropics, an idyllic spot to retreat to and spectate the surrounding natural environment. Situated on a patch of land enveloped by foliage, the concrete hull is submerged in the jungle, with its sail-angled roof providing shelter from the elements. The graceful open form, with austere interiors, raw finishings, internal mezzanine, exposed terrace, and glass-encased lavatory, give rise to multi-layered decks with multi-faceted experiences - bathe in inspiration and soak up earth’s offerings, or retire into sobriety and cherish the simple pleasures of everyday life.

Anchor House / MM++ architects - Image 3 of 29
© Hiroyuki Oki

Anchor House is the abode of an artist with a sensitive soul who has spent a lifetime dedicated to exploring the beauty of existence and, at an age where they have seen it all, now wishes to return to nature, away from the busy distractions of the city, to a vessel that fulfills all their daily needs.

Anchor House / MM++ architects - Image 7 of 29
© Hiroyuki Oki
Anchor House / MM++ architects - Image 25 of 29
Ground Floor Plan
Anchor House / MM++ architects - Image 13 of 29
© Hiroyuki Oki

With a total floor area of approximately 160 square meters, all the functions have been carefully considered and logically arranged to maximize the homeowner’s ways of living. Simultaneously, refined open spaces have been thoughtfully curated with the ground floor platform and wooden divides accentuating the soaring trees, inviting in the breeze, scents of nature, and the light shows of dusk and dawn – spaces for solitary reflection or kinship hospitality. A cabin with a guest kitchen and bedroom is nestled behind the wooden façade.

Anchor House / MM++ architects - Image 12 of 29
© Hiroyuki Oki

When local climatic conditions of intense downpours during the wet season and sweltering heat during the dry season may seem undefeatable, this mothership provides protection with its extended coverage and ample cooling air flow.

Anchor House / MM++ architects - Image 4 of 29
© Hiroyuki Oki
Anchor House / MM++ architects - Image 28 of 29
Section
Anchor House / MM++ architects - Image 19 of 29
© Hiroyuki Oki

The interiors are oriented towards the decluttering of nonessentials. The straightforward raw finishings of wood and untreated concrete deliver an uncomplicated abode. Whatever the weather, whatever the mood, Anchor House provides transportation to personal places of poetic imagination, minimal introspection, and peace.

Anchor House / MM++ architects - Image 5 of 29
© Hiroyuki Oki

About this office
MM++ architects
Office

Top #Tags