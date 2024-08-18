One9Five Garden / Shma Company Limited

+ 15

Design Director: Prapan Napawongdee

Landscape Architects: Worawe Jamsomboon, Saran Maiprasert, Pawida Bualert, Prueksachol Chutchawanchaiphan, Thanakrit Kittianukul, Supanuch Krairavee Vatcharin Hirunphetkum and Phakatorn Chamnankij

CM: Thitiwat Chintanavitch

Horticulturist: La-ongdao Intana

City: Khet Huai Khwang

Country: Thailand

‘One9Five’ is a luxury condominium situated at Asoke/Rama IX intersection, an emerging economic center of Bangkok full of high-rise buildings. The landscape concept is to create a forest ecosystem on the building podium as a green oasis amidst this bustling city, offering a haven for respite, relaxation, and escape from the urban hustle.

Rapid urbanization of Bangkok has resulted in air pollution that causes numerous health problems for its residents. It’s also resulted in rising climate temperature effecting quality of life of people living in this tropical metropolis. To address these problems, the landscape concept is to create a natural ecosystem atop 3,000-square-meter carpark podium on 8th floor between 2 hi-rise residential towers called ‘Sky Hill’.

Spaces are crafted to create an experience of wandering through hilltop ecology, turning otherwise a flat roof into a 3-dimensional enclave of lush greenery. Two hills emerge with different characters. One with a larger footprint gently rises to form terraces for the swimming pool deck, while the other smaller hill is hidden with a cave-like pavilion below. The loop of the walkway extends to cover the highest point as well as encircles each hill with a canopy bridge connecting 2 hilltops together, providing various exciting walking experiences. Furthermore, a series of pavilions nestled between the verdant forest provide a space for residents with a serene spot to unwind and escape in their privacy.

The swimming pool elongates over 100 meters in length along the edge of the podium by the side of 2 hills. The area is divided into three sections to cater to different uses. The first section includes a children's pool with shallow water to ensure safety and allow parents to supervise their children. The second section contains a social pool with a depth of 90 cm for a short swim and also features spa pool islands as well as a hot plunge pool. The last and the biggest section is a 50-meter-long lap pool for long-distance swimming. This diverse usage of pools resembles a collection of different islands catering to various members of the family.

A diverse collection of trees and shrubs species are selected to represent tropical hill forest adding much needed flora and fauna’s biodiversity to the city. More than 230 trees in various sizes randomly placed to form a naturalistic composition providing not only shaded spot for functions but also addressing climate change issues such as absorbing carbon, produce oxygen, and improving air quality around the precinct.