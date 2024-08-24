Kustrin Rail Bridge / Knight Architects + DB Infra Go + Bestandsnetz Berlin + I.II-O-A-B

+ 8

Text description provided by the architects. In a festive ceremony the new Oder bridge near Küstrin-Kietz, Germany was inaugurated in July 2024. Among the invited guests were Michael Theurer, Federal Commissioner for Rail Transport in Germany and Poland, Piotr Malepszak, Undersecretary of State in the Ministry of Infrastructure in Poland, as well as Dr. Dietmar Woidke, Prime Minister of the State of Brandenburg, who celebrated the structure as a symbol of European cooperation between the two countries. The innovative network arch bridge features a special engineering solution developed by schlaich bergermann partner (sbp): a lightweight and material-saving hanger net using carbon tensile elements.

The design concept for the new replacement bridge emerged from a two-stage international design competition, which Schüßler-Plan and Knight Architects won. The project comprises two slender and elegant bridge structures. The 266m-long main crossing replaces a derelict, 1926 single-track truss with a distinctive 130m network arch spanning the Oder River. With its crown positioned above the border's demarcation line, the steel structure acts as a landmark that highlights the importance of the location and welcomes travelers between the two countries. The result is a filigree network arch that blends seamlessly into the continuous three-span eastern approach on the Polish side. The less dramatic, but equally important, 176m Odervorflut bridge crosses a flood relief canal 500m west of the main crossing. It is designed with similar architectural features to the main bridge. Part of the overall project is also the renewal of the track system in a section of 1,250m in length.

The project's general planning services were provided by Schüßler-Plan with Knight Architects overseeing the architectural concept development throughout the developed design and planning application. sbp developed the structural design of the network arch bridge, that followed the competition-winning concept, but instead of the originally proposed flat bar steel hangers, carbon cables with a diameter of 50mm were utilized. This significantly reduced the weight of the structure and cut the amount of steel and concrete used in the deck. The structure is the world’s first and so far, only rail bridge using the high-performance material carbon for significant load-bearing elements. The technical basics for the feasibility of this solution had to be established within the framework of a comprehensive expert procedure, accompanied by specialists, to obtain special approval and highlight the commitment to technical innovation.

The crossing will help to increase line capacity and shorten travel times by allowing a maximum permissible speed of 120km/h, enabling the revival of rail travel both regionally and internationally. In the long term, this will help reduce road traffic and contribute to the mobility shift towards more sustainable means of transportation.