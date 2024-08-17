The House of Dancing Screens / Spaces Architects @ka

+ 17

Ambala

India

Text description provided by the architects. The House of Dancing Screens, as its name suggests, revolves around the beauty of the pivotal screens and their graceful interplay of function, form, and movement, creating an ever-changing dynamic concept that gives the house its distinctive character and name. These screens are not mere partitions but elegant elements that redefine the space around them. Crafted with precision, they revolve smoothly on their pivots, offering flexibility in how spaces are used and experienced. Their movement along the wind is reminiscent of a dance—fluid, purposeful, and rhythmic—allowing the house to adapt to the needs and privacy of its occupants at any given moment.

The house is envisioned as an open floor plan emphasizing the interconnectivity of spaces. Each level is meticulously designed to cater to the unique lifestyles and age groups of the family, with a family lounge on every floor serving as a central gathering hub. From this lounge, private areas extend outward, allowing each bedroom to enjoy the luxury of its private balcony.

On the ground floor, a formal lounge seamlessly flows into the drawing room and dining area. The dining space, together with a gracefully curved staircase, opens up into a triple-height cut-out that floods all three floors with natural light throughout the day. This staircase serves as the architectural thread that ties the three floors and their respective lounges together. Vibrant colors play a key role in shaping each space, setting the tone for the interiors. The swimming pool is carefully planned on the top floor with its own terrace garden and dancing screens to act as a focal point, extending into a large family lounge and entertainment area.

The House of Dancing Screens is more than just a residence; it is a carefully crafted sanctuary that harmonizes individual preferences with collective living. Through its open floor plan, interconnected spaces, and thoughtful design, the house brings the family together while honoring their unique lifestyles. With an emphasis on natural light, vibrant interiors, and both private and shared spaces, this home is a testament to the balance between grandeur and warmth, where every corner serves as a reflection of the family’s shared journey and cherished moments.