Otla House / We Design Studio

+ 12

Principal Architects: Nupur Shah, Saahil Parikh

Design Team: Nupur Shah, Saahil Parikh, Devyani Negi

City: Bengaluru

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Since it was their first, the clients wanted to build a simple residence that allowed a lot of natural light in and felt open and inviting in the heart of Bengaluru. Having spent their childhood growing up in old colonial homes in New Delhi, they wanted one that would reflect their fond memories and take them back to their roots. We Design Studio's initial vision for this home involved a home with an open-to-sky central courtyard that becomes the heart of the house.

Drawing inspiration from and being defined by the sustainable concepts of traditional Indian architecture, the main spaces look into a central open-to-sky ‘aangan’ on the inside and an ‘otla’ on the outside. All the functions are placed around the courtyard, which is covered in a set of motorized louvers that respond to the weather. This 'aangan' is the heart of the home.

As one enters the property through a metal louvered gate, verdant surroundings within the compound walls create a private oasis, far from the sounds of the dynamic city. The ground floor houses the double-height living, kitchen, den, home office, and meditation space. The first floor has the bedrooms.

Being completely vastu compliant, one enters the home from the eastern veranda through a large wooden pivoted door. A double-curved teak wood partition separates the dining room from the entrance lobby and guides towards the central courtyard, where a single-flight staircase leads to the first floor. The sandwiched spaces between the central courtyard and external veranda receive plenty of natural sunlight and ventilation, bringing nature into the home. Large floor-to-ceiling glass doors on either side visually connect the internal courtyard to the veranda outside.

The first floor has been set back from the ground floor below, softening the impact of the built form on the approach. The house has been finished in a locally popular cut-polish concrete. The doors, windows, wardrobes and furniture are made in Burma teak wood. A light grey cement tile runs across the floor and walls of all bathrooms. A black basalt tile has been used for the floor of the veranda and semi-covered spaces. Colourful area rugs, art, and accessories bring in pops of colour. The material palette used throughout the house is classic, timeless, and elegant.

Conceived as a highly porous structure that allows nature’s elements to permeate freely, this home encourages introspection and social interaction in equal measure. The central aangan and the peripheral otla act as great solar passive features and help the house respond adequately to the climate of the city.