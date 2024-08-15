Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Lei Ơi Cà Phê / TRAN TRUNG Architects

Lei Ơi Cà Phê / TRAN TRUNG Architects

Lei Ơi Cà Phê / TRAN TRUNG Architects - Image 33 of 42
© Hoang Le

Lei Ơi Cà Phê / TRAN TRUNG Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Vietnam
  • Architects: TRAN TRUNG Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  96
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hoang Le
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  INAX, Vicostone Quartz Surfaces, Vietceramics
  • Lead Architects: Tran Trung
  • Landscape: Bap's Garden
Lei Ơi Cà Phê / TRAN TRUNG Architects - Image 12 of 42
© Hoang Le

"Lei ơi cà phê" is situated in a dynamic residential area in the southeast of Da Nang City, on a plot of land surrounded by closely packed narrow houses. This context presents the challenge of designing a coffee space that integrates residential living with complete openness to nature and that slows down the increasingly fast-paced rhythm of the city.

Lei Ơi Cà Phê / TRAN TRUNG Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Hoang Le
Lei Ơi Cà Phê / TRAN TRUNG Architects - Image 42 of 42
3D Section diagram 02
Lei Ơi Cà Phê / TRAN TRUNG Architects - Image 35 of 42
Plan - 1st floor
Lei Ơi Cà Phê / TRAN TRUNG Architects - Image 11 of 42
© Hoang Le

The design's main inspiration stems from the idea of exploring a maximally open structure with a circulation route centered around a translucent staircase. Interestingly, this approach creates an internal space that encompasses all-natural elements such as light and shadow, the movement of air, greenery, and shade, as well as the sweet aroma of coffee. The building not only blends with its surroundings but also creates its own distinct environment where the passage of light can be clearly perceived over time.

Lei Ơi Cà Phê / TRAN TRUNG Architects - Image 16 of 42
© Hoang Le

From the exterior shell to the interior spaces, the design is marked by the passage of time through the use of modest materials, embodying the philosophy of "reviving the life cycle" of construction waste and discarded materials that might otherwise be forgotten. Every corrugated metal roofing sheet, facade, and interior decoration item, including broken tiles on the floor, has been carefully salvaged from scrap yards and repurposed in various functions.

Lei Ơi Cà Phê / TRAN TRUNG Architects - Interior Photography
© Hoang Le
Lei Ơi Cà Phê / TRAN TRUNG Architects - Image 30 of 42
© Hoang Le

The east and south-facing walls are made perforated by stacking fired clay bricks, creating "breathing spaces" that allow passive air circulation through the brick holes. This design provides appealing views and helps regulate the microclimate inside. Hot air from outside is cooled before entering the interior thanks to the excellent water absorption properties of traditional clay bricks, which are moistened and stored water through a misting system installed above the walls. This process occurs naturally and minimizes cooling energy consumption on hot days in Central Vietnam.

Lei Ơi Cà Phê / TRAN TRUNG Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Hoang Le
Lei Ơi Cà Phê / TRAN TRUNG Architects - Image 39 of 42
Section
Lei Ơi Cà Phê / TRAN TRUNG Architects - Interior Photography
© Hoang Le
Lei Ơi Cà Phê / TRAN TRUNG Architects - Image 9 of 42
© Hoang Le

Inside, we aimed to transform complex lighting into a vibrant experience by turning the house into an open box filled with streaks of sunlight. The entire structure is maximally liberated, creating a large open space where all boundaries between inside and outside are erased. Continuous light permeates the entire space, connecting architectural elements, people, and nature and creating a captivating artistic display of light.

Lei Ơi Cà Phê / TRAN TRUNG Architects - Image 4 of 42
© Hoang Le

Project location

Address:Ngu Hanh Son, Da Nang, Vietnam

TRAN TRUNG Architects
Office

Materials

WoodConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopVietnam

WoodConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopVietnam
Cite: "Lei Ơi Cà Phê / TRAN TRUNG Architects" 15 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020087/lei-oi-ca-phe-tran-trung-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

