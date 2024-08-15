Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Nature Park Amager / ADEPT

Nature Park Amager / ADEPT

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Installations & Structures, Landscape Architecture, Park
København, Denmark
  • Project Team: ADEPT, LYTT Architecture
  • Clients: Municipalities of Copenhagen, Taarnby and Dragoer, The Danish Nature Agency, By & Havn
  • Collaborators: SYSTRA Denmark, BARK Radgivning, JAC studios
  • City: København
  • Country: Denmark
Nature Park Amager / ADEPT - Image 5 of 57
© Morten Aagaard Krogh

Text description provided by the architects. Just a short ride from Copenhagen City Hall Square, Amager Nature Park, a 35 km2 landscape park offers protected nature, open spaces, and an unhindered stretch of coastline. Completed over the past year, LYTT Architecture and ADEPT have rethought the park’s identity, including the completion of a series of visitor points that stage the overall experience of landscape, water, and biodiversity.

Nature Park Amager / ADEPT - Exterior Photography
© Morten Aagaard Krogh
Nature Park Amager / ADEPT - Image 4 of 57
© Morten Aagaard Krogh
Nature Park Amager / ADEPT - Image 43 of 57
Site Plan
Nature Park Amager / ADEPT - Image 10 of 57
© Morten Aagaard Krogh

Concentrated in a series of easily accessible visitor points, a new design strategy makes Amager Nature Park - from the plains in the north to the south coast of Amager – more appealing to its users. With nature as its central focal point, the unique landscape habitat is reactivated through a homogeneous architectural vocabulary emphasizing the park's qualities, outdoor life, and social activities.

Nature Park Amager / ADEPT - Image 30 of 57
© Morten Aagaard Krogh
Nature Park Amager / ADEPT - Image 56 of 57
Section - Bird Tower
Nature Park Amager / ADEPT - Image 33 of 57
© Morten Aagaard Krogh

The design enhances the park’s DNA with a clear landscape narrative and an easily recognizable yet subtle architectural language. The project elements draw upon existing landscape qualities by adding a layer of experience in a new framework for more diverse and inviting nature activities. One of the main design goals is to ensure that experience and protection supplement each other so that the untouched nature remains intact when existing and new users engage themselves in the visitor experience. The completed visitor points are strategically located throughout the park to highlight the park's unique character, and to underline certain elements, views, or programs of the individual location by facilitating the meeting between man and nature, built and grown, building and landscape.

Nature Park Amager / ADEPT - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Morten Aagaard Krogh
Nature Park Amager / ADEPT - Image 46 of 57
Section - Slusen
Nature Park Amager / ADEPT - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Morten Aagaard Krogh

The visitor points consist of both built volume and landscape elements. Each destination is tailored to its specific location, and each design emphasizes natural focal points and functions in the park with minimal interference from the protected landscape. All destinations are placed in a transition zone from city to nature or from land to water to frame the contrast between the landscape and the surrounding city. Each visitor point creates unique opportunities for recreation, nature experiences, play, and learning by breaking down the large scale of the landscape into human-scale activities and narratives.

Nature Park Amager / ADEPT - Exterior Photography
© Morten Aagaard Krogh

The individual building designs are founded in the same architectural vocabulary with visible wooden structures, distinctive roof shapes, and dark-burnt shingles that mark a place in the landscape without disturbing the experience of it. The buildings and visitor points are complemented by a system of 'tracks' or boardwalks that highlight routes in the landscape with a focus on accessibility and wayfinding in the park.

Nature Park Amager / ADEPT - Exterior Photography
© Morten Aagaard Krogh

Project location

Address:Amager Naturpark, København, Denmark

Cite: "Nature Park Amager / ADEPT" 15 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020082/nature-park-amager-adept> ISSN 0719-8884

