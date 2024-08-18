Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Triangular Pavilion / Enrico Dusi Studio

Triangular Pavilion / Enrico Dusi Studio - Exterior PhotographyTriangular Pavilion / Enrico Dusi Studio - Image 3 of 22Triangular Pavilion / Enrico Dusi Studio - Interior PhotographyTriangular Pavilion / Enrico Dusi Studio - Image 5 of 22Triangular Pavilion / Enrico Dusi Studio - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Pavilion, Public Architecture
Cavallino-Treporti, Italy
  • Design Team: Enrico Dusi
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: IBZ Srl / Alessandro Zuccon
  • City: Cavallino-Treporti
  • Country: Italy
Triangular Pavilion / Enrico Dusi Studio - Exterior Photography
© Marco Cappelletti

Text description provided by the architects. The new nursery pavilion in Cavallino Treporti, located in the Venetian lagoon, has recently been completed. Designed by Enrico Dusi Studio in collaboration with engineering firm IBZ, the pavilion introduces a multifunctional architecture that meets two main needs. On one hand, it renovates the nursery with a spacious, vibrant, and innovative room dedicated to children's activities; on the other, it provides a versatile civic space for the Cavallino Treporti community, suitable for various events and gatherings.

Triangular Pavilion / Enrico Dusi Studio - Image 3 of 22
© Marco Cappelletti
Triangular Pavilion / Enrico Dusi Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Marco Cappelletti
Triangular Pavilion / Enrico Dusi Studio - Image 22 of 22
Plan
Triangular Pavilion / Enrico Dusi Studio - Interior Photography
© Marco Cappelletti

Connected to the existing building via a passageway that serves as the new entrance for the nursery, the pavilion is designed for independent use even during extracurricular activities. Constructed with exposed reinforced concrete, it houses a multipurpose hall of 120 square meters with an interior height ranging from 3 to 5 meters, which creates a sense of openness and brightness.

Triangular Pavilion / Enrico Dusi Studio - Exterior Photography
© Marco Cappelletti

A large 7-meter window frames the surrounding landscape and connects the external portico with the interior. During local artist exhibitions or special events, the window can be shaded using a curtain system, while zenithal lighting is provided by a triangular shed roof.

Triangular Pavilion / Enrico Dusi Studio - Image 8 of 22
© Marco Cappelletti

Externally, the pavilion stands out for its regular geometry and recurring triangular shape, giving the volume a distinctive and autonomous appearance. This design approach not only enhances the visual impact of the pavilion but also establishes a harmonious relationship with the landscape and surrounding structures, integrating coherently into the environmental context while asserting its unique presence.

Triangular Pavilion / Enrico Dusi Studio - Image 5 of 22
© Marco Cappelletti

Project location

Address:Cavallino-Treporti, Italy

Enrico Dusi Studio
SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionPublic ArchitectureItaly

Cite: "Triangular Pavilion / Enrico Dusi Studio" 18 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020081/triangular-pavilion-enrico-dusi-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

