Triangular Pavilion / Enrico Dusi Studio

+ 17

Design Team: Enrico Dusi

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: IBZ Srl / Alessandro Zuccon

City: Cavallino-Treporti

Country: Italy

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The new nursery pavilion in Cavallino Treporti, located in the Venetian lagoon, has recently been completed. Designed by Enrico Dusi Studio in collaboration with engineering firm IBZ, the pavilion introduces a multifunctional architecture that meets two main needs. On one hand, it renovates the nursery with a spacious, vibrant, and innovative room dedicated to children's activities; on the other, it provides a versatile civic space for the Cavallino Treporti community, suitable for various events and gatherings.

Connected to the existing building via a passageway that serves as the new entrance for the nursery, the pavilion is designed for independent use even during extracurricular activities. Constructed with exposed reinforced concrete, it houses a multipurpose hall of 120 square meters with an interior height ranging from 3 to 5 meters, which creates a sense of openness and brightness.

A large 7-meter window frames the surrounding landscape and connects the external portico with the interior. During local artist exhibitions or special events, the window can be shaded using a curtain system, while zenithal lighting is provided by a triangular shed roof.

Externally, the pavilion stands out for its regular geometry and recurring triangular shape, giving the volume a distinctive and autonomous appearance. This design approach not only enhances the visual impact of the pavilion but also establishes a harmonious relationship with the landscape and surrounding structures, integrating coherently into the environmental context while asserting its unique presence.