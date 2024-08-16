Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Tondo Bridge / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Infrastructure, Pedestrian Bridge
Brussels, Belgium
Tondo Bridge / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Bas Princen

‘Tondo’ is a footbridge that connects two buildings of the Belgian Federal Parliament in the center of Brussels. The bridge was explicitly designed as a spatial element, rather than a technical solution. Named after the tradition of the ‘Tondo’, a circular Renaissance painting, the bridge is shaped like a ring, and suspended between the two buildings.

Tondo Bridge / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Bas Princen
Tondo Bridge / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - Image 10 of 11
Plan
Tondo Bridge / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - Interior Photography, Windows
© Bas Princen

A generous walk around an enclosed outer space is not simply a corridor, but also functions as a meeting space. At the same time, the ‘detour’ allows the height difference of 90cm between the floors of the two buildings to be bridged using a single, wheelchair-accessible slope of 4%.

Tondo Bridge / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Bas Princen

Towards the city, the bridge shows itself as a ‘closed’ element, in the tradition of, for example, the Bridge of Sighs. Coated with mirrored panels, it reflects the 18th-century facade of the Parliament building and its recent addition across the street. Upon closer look, the glazed opening reveals a subtle view of the passages between the two buildings. Structurally, the bridge is a stiff disc, and its floor hangs from the roof with a minimal presence of structure: a near ephemeral pavilion between the buildings.

Tondo Bridge / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Bas Princen

Project location

Address:Brussels, Belgium

OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen
Material

Steel

