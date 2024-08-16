Danske Bank’s Domicile / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects

+ 32

Text description provided by the architects. Danske Bank’s new headquarters is the setting for a modern company with more than 140 years of history. The two buildings that make up the HQ promote a simple, non-hierarchical organizational structure with a focus on innovation, cooperation, and accessibility. The two red brick-built structures add to the rich long-standing tradition of brick architecture in Copenhagen and create a visual connection to the classic city blocks that are characteristic of the area. The new headquarters contribute to a more coherent Bernstorffsgade and greatly enhance the experience of arriving into the city from Kalvebod Brygge. The building’s brick exterior opens up, transitioning into a transparent glass facade that invites people in from several sides. Overall, the goal was to create a welcoming and unique experience for customers and visitors to the buildings, as well as a workplace that helps attract and retain talented employees.

A bank without an executive suite - The new headquarters consists of two atrium buildings that accommodate daily more than 6000 people, making it Denmark’s largest office building. The bank’s main entrance and lobby are located in the larger of the two buildings, which has a soaring atrium rising 141 ft. through ten stories. Here an organic formal environment supports the bank’s focus on a collaborative work environment. Management is located on the second floor close to the busy walkway that connects the two buildings, making it a bank without an executive suite.

Accessibility and cooperation - The large building is divided into zones with different types of workspaces. By the facade quiet workspaces dominate, here employees can immerse themselves in their work. The requirements for the quality and level of daylight are very high. Towards the center of the atrium, a dimmer more intimate atmosphere supports a collaborative work environment - colleagues meet and can make a visual connection to life on the other floors. The design of both buildings is guided by ideals of transparency, accessibility, and cooperation.

Simple Nordic materials tell the story of the industrial heritage - Nordic materials and details are characterized by their robust and honest expression, thereby referencing the industrial heritage of the area as well as the railway running west of the headquarters. Thus, constructions and technical details are not hidden away but highlighted. All surfaces have a pure expression intended to enhance and underscore their inherent character.

Postal City, a new neighborhood - Danske Bank’s headquarters is a central element in Copenhagen’s new district Postal City – ‘Postbyen’. Our vision was to bring the surrounding city into Postbyen to create a welcoming and fully integrated new neighborhood. The two axes defined by the streets Stoltenbergsgade and Hambrosgade thus continue between the two buildings as broad stairs leading onto an elevated urban space that ties Postbyen together and overlooks the adjacent railway terrain.