World
Art Room / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - Image 2 of 8Art Room / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - Image 3 of 8Art Room / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - Image 4 of 8Art Room / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - Image 5 of 8

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Residential Architecture, Extension
Brussels, Belgium
Art Room / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - Image 2 of 8
© Bas Princen

Text description provided by the architects. This single large room is dedicated to one function, to enjoy a private collection of art. Inserted in a steep slope of a garden of a villa in Brussels, the room connects the two different levels on each side of the building. On the higher level, the sliding door opens to a steel platform and a spiral stair that takes you down from the street level to the lower garden level. On the other side, a large window gives way to a roofed terrace overlooking the garden.

Art Room / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - Image 3 of 8
© Bas Princen
Art Room / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - Image 8 of 8
Section
Art Room / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - Image 4 of 8
© Bas Princen

A reflective inclined roof negotiates its surrounding context by following the slope of the context. The negotiation between the simple concrete box inserted into the slope and the inclined roof makes a gap between the two, creating a perfect opportunity for taking in natural light. The room finally provides a simple yet comfortable double-height space, referring to the atelier typology with its shed roof.

Art Room / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen - Image 5 of 8
© Bas Princen

Project location

Address:Brussels, Belgium

OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen
SteelConcrete

Cite: "Art Room / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen" 17 Aug 2024. ArchDaily.

