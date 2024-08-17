Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. The Cove Four Seasons Outdoor Space / Brooks + Scarpa

The Cove Four Seasons Outdoor Space / Brooks + Scarpa - Exterior PhotographyThe Cove Four Seasons Outdoor Space / Brooks + Scarpa - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsThe Cove Four Seasons Outdoor Space / Brooks + Scarpa - Exterior Photography, GardenThe Cove Four Seasons Outdoor Space / Brooks + Scarpa - Image 5 of 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hospitality Architecture, Public Architecture
Westlake Village, United States
  • Project Team: ​Lawrence Scarpa, FAIA – Lead Designer, Principal-in-Charge, Angela Brooks, FAIA, Micaela Danko, Jennifer Doublet, Wendy Guerrero, Jeffrey Huber, FAIA Iliya Muzychuk, Chinh Nguyen, Fui Srivikorn, Mineli Pedrossian, Calder Scarpa, Yimin Wu, Arty Vartanyan
  • General Contractor : ​The Marshall Group
  • City: Westlake Village
  • Country: United States
The Cove Four Seasons Outdoor Space / Brooks + Scarpa - Exterior Photography
© Lawrence Scarpa

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on more than 2 acres of the sprawling 12-acre Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, The Cove is an outdoor space that evokes the carefree and lively spirit of Southern California. As one of California’s largest luxury pool concepts, The Cove features a steel-clad outdoor bar and grill with a full commercial kitchen, IT space, private showers and bathrooms, three whirlpool spas, a grand pool, terraced lounge seating, luxe private daybeds, swaying hammocks flanked by towering date palm trees, a raised bocce ball court, a working greenhouse for private wellness experiences and an outdoor restaurant and bar. It also includes the re-imagination of the existing greenhouse into an organic dining experience. The nearly USD 20 million pool, restaurant, and bar project is set among the picturesque Santa Monica Mountains.

The Cove Four Seasons Outdoor Space / Brooks + Scarpa - Image 7 of 16
© Lawrence Scarpa
The Cove Four Seasons Outdoor Space / Brooks + Scarpa - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Lawrence Scarpa

The Cove evokes the character and personality of the glistening coastline. Colors such as cobalt blue, turquoise, burnt orange, and greens compliment teak woods and fresh white metals, while the vaulted white and aluminum steel canopy, an architectural fixture of The Cove, resembles the curvature of a rhythmic ocean wave. As the sun sets on The Cove, tiki torches and a forty-foot-long fire wall illuminate the space at golden hour, adding to the warm glow and ambient setting.

The Cove Four Seasons Outdoor Space / Brooks + Scarpa - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Lawrence Scarpa

“The Cove Pool, Kitchen & Bar will change the way guests experience our best-in-class urban retreat Hotel,” explains Robert Cima, Regional Vice President and General Manager. “It is our hope that when guests journey to us, they find an idyllic life, full of character and personality – a warm and welcoming environment to relax and celebrate in a one-of-a-kind SoCal setting.”

The Cove Four Seasons Outdoor Space / Brooks + Scarpa - Image 5 of 16
© Lawrence Scarpa

Project location

Address:Westlake Village, United States

Brooks + Scarpa
WoodSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureUnited States

Cite: "The Cove Four Seasons Outdoor Space / Brooks + Scarpa" 17 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020037/the-cove-four-seasons-outdoor-space-brooks-plus-scarpa> ISSN 0719-8884

