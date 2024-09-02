Top 20 A' Design Award Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category

Save this picture! Woyun Platform Public Building by Archermit. Image © Arch-Exist, Longmenshan Town · Woyun Platform, 2021

The A' Design Award was established to highlight the best in design worldwide. The international award serves as a platform for designers, architects, and innovators from all design disciplines to present their work to a global audience. The 2024-2025 edition is now accepting entries.

Among the numerous design awards available, the A' Design Award distinguishes itself with its impressive scope, encompassing more than 100 design categories. In addition to a category for Architecture, Building, and Structure Design, the award offers various others, such as Good Industrial Design, Good Architecture Design, Good Product Design, and Good Communication Design. A comprehensive list of all categories can be viewed here.

Winners of the A' Design Award receive a trophy, along with an array of other rewards: a certificate, inclusion in an exhibition, a feature in a yearbook publication, winner’s badges, an exclusive interview on the A' Design Awards website, a spot in the world design rankings, an invitation to a gala night for networking, detailed feedback from the award jury, and participation in an extensive PR campaign, among other benefits.

The submissions will be evaluated by the A' Design Award's jury, which consists of experts from around the world, including scholars, industry professionals, and media representatives. To ensure fairness, each jury member must sign a jury agreement and adhere to a strict code of conduct. Jurors are prohibited from working for participating companies, thereby preventing any conflicts of interest. This jury process is designed to promote a fair and balanced assessment, ensuring no single juror can dominate the outcome.

Designers can submit their entries here or learn more about the awards here. Following the announcement of the winners on May 1st, 2025, a curated selection of architecture-related winners will be featured on ArchDaily. In the meantime, we've selected 20 winners from the past edition for inspiration, all from the Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category.

Lakeside Workspace Office by Hamidreza Khademi and Mina G. Jahromi

The Belvedere House by Chikako Matsuo

3G Home Residential House by Kelvin Bing

MU01 Single Family House by Arshia Mahmoodi

grid Compound Building by Shigeru Tsuda

Renovation Of Belight Camp House Shower And Coffee by Kefeng Sun

Dot Sofia Event Space and Residential Architecture by IO Architects

Anji Creative Design Center Urban and Rural Area by Atelier Deshaus

The Crystal Clubhouse Community Shared Space by Kris Lin

Wooden Axis Large Roof Clinic and Pharmacy by Yoshiaki Tanaka

The Three Roof House by Masashi Nakamoto

Kaizen Campus Office Building by Aspa Kst Ltd

Norm Hotel by Hayato Ishii

Alhammadi Haus Private Residence by Drew Gilbert

Casa de Mar Single Family Residence by Binomio Taller

Natatorium of Southeast University Sports Centre by Zhou Qi Studio

Pet Resource Center Animal Care Building by Rania Alomar

Serpentine House Residence by Potiropoulos and Partners

Atlas And Pleione Subterranean Luxury Villas by Vasilis Siafaricas

Gushan Fish Market by C.M Chao Architect and Planners