Top 20 A' Design Award Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category

The A' Design Award was established to highlight the best in design worldwide. The international award serves as a platform for designers, architects, and innovators from all design disciplines to present their work to a global audience. The 2024-2025 edition is now accepting entries.
Among the numerous design awards available, the A' Design Award distinguishes itself with its impressive scope, encompassing more than 100 design categories. In addition to a category for Architecture, Building, and Structure Design, the award offers various others, such as Good Industrial Design, Good Architecture Design, Good Product Design, and Good Communication Design. A comprehensive list of all categories can be viewed here.
Winners of the A' Design Award receive a trophy, along with an array of other rewards: a certificate, inclusion in an exhibition, a feature in a yearbook publication, winner’s badges, an exclusive interview on the A' Design Awards website, a spot in the world design rankings, an invitation to a gala night for networking, detailed feedback from the award jury, and participation in an extensive PR campaign, among other benefits.
The submissions will be evaluated by the A' Design Award's jury, which consists of experts from around the world, including scholars, industry professionals, and media representatives. To ensure fairness, each jury member must sign a jury agreement and adhere to a strict code of conduct. Jurors are prohibited from working for participating companies, thereby preventing any conflicts of interest. This jury process is designed to promote a fair and balanced assessment, ensuring no single juror can dominate the outcome.
Designers can submit their entries here or learn more about the awards here. Following the announcement of the winners on May 1st, 2025, a curated selection of architecture-related winners will be featured on ArchDaily. In the meantime, we've selected 20 winners from the past edition for inspiration, all from the Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category.
Lakeside Workspace Office by Hamidreza Khademi and Mina G. Jahromi
The Belvedere House by Chikako Matsuo
3G Home Residential House by Kelvin Bing
MU01 Single Family House by Arshia Mahmoodi
grid Compound Building by Shigeru Tsuda
Renovation Of Belight Camp House Shower And Coffee by Kefeng Sun
Dot Sofia Event Space and Residential Architecture by IO Architects
Anji Creative Design Center Urban and Rural Area by Atelier Deshaus
The Crystal Clubhouse Community Shared Space by Kris Lin
Wooden Axis Large Roof Clinic and Pharmacy by Yoshiaki Tanaka
The Three Roof House by Masashi Nakamoto
Kaizen Campus Office Building by Aspa Kst Ltd
Alhammadi Haus Private Residence by Drew Gilbert
Casa de Mar Single Family Residence by Binomio Taller
Natatorium of Southeast University Sports Centre by Zhou Qi Studio
Pet Resource Center Animal Care Building by Rania Alomar
Serpentine House Residence by Potiropoulos and Partners
Atlas And Pleione Subterranean Luxury Villas by Vasilis Siafaricas