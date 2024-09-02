Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Top 20 A' Design Award Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category

Top 20 A' Design Award Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category

Save

The A' Design Award was established to highlight the best in design worldwide. The international award serves as a platform for designers, architects, and innovators from all design disciplines to present their work to a global audience. The 2024-2025 edition is now accepting entries.

Among the numerous design awards available, the A' Design Award distinguishes itself with its impressive scope, encompassing more than 100 design categories. In addition to a category for Architecture, Building, and Structure Design, the award offers various others, such as Good Industrial Design, Good Architecture Design, Good Product Design, and Good Communication Design. A comprehensive list of all categories can be viewed here.

Winners of the A' Design Award receive a trophy, along with an array of other rewards: a certificate, inclusion in an exhibition, a feature in a yearbook publication, winner’s badges, an exclusive interview on the A' Design Awards website, a spot in the world design rankings, an invitation to a gala night for networking, detailed feedback from the award jury, and participation in an extensive PR campaign, among other benefits.

The submissions will be evaluated by the A' Design Award's jury, which consists of experts from around the world, including scholars, industry professionals, and media representatives. To ensure fairness, each jury member must sign a jury agreement and adhere to a strict code of conduct. Jurors are prohibited from working for participating companies, thereby preventing any conflicts of interest. This jury process is designed to promote a fair and balanced assessment, ensuring no single juror can dominate the outcome. 

Designers can submit their entries here or learn more about the awards here. Following the announcement of the winners on May 1st, 2025, a curated selection of architecture-related winners will be featured on ArchDaily. In the meantime, we've selected 20 winners from the past edition for inspiration, all from the Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category.

Lakeside Workspace Office by Hamidreza Khademi and Mina G. Jahromi

Save this picture!
Top 20 A' Design Award Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category - Image 3 of 21
© Hamidreza Khademi – Mina Ghanaatian Jahromi – Saeid GhanaatianJahromi

The Belvedere House by Chikako Matsuo

Save this picture!
Top 20 A' Design Award Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category - Image 19 of 21
© Senichiro Nogami

3G Home Residential House by Kelvin Bing

Save this picture!
Top 20 A' Design Award Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category - Image 5 of 21
© Jiwen, 2023

MU01 Single Family House by Arshia Mahmoodi

Save this picture!
Top 20 A' Design Award Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category - Image 16 of 21
© Rendering Arshia Architects, Exterior view, 2023

grid Compound Building by Shigeru Tsuda

Save this picture!
Top 20 A' Design Award Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category - Image 4 of 21
© Shigeru Tsuda, 2023

Renovation Of Belight Camp House Shower And Coffee by Kefeng Sun

Save this picture!
Top 20 A' Design Award Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category - Image 14 of 21
© Situxiangyin

Dot Sofia Event Space and Residential Architecture by IO Architects

Save this picture!
Top 20 A' Design Award Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category - Image 11 of 21
© Assen Emilov

Anji Creative Design Center Urban and Rural Area by Atelier Deshaus

Save this picture!
Top 20 A' Design Award Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category - Image 2 of 21
© Anjihood

The Crystal Clubhouse Community Shared Space by Kris Lin

Save this picture!
Top 20 A' Design Award Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category - Image 9 of 21
© Cheng Ming

Wooden Axis Large Roof Clinic and Pharmacy by Yoshiaki Tanaka

Save this picture!
Top 20 A' Design Award Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category - Image 17 of 21
© ToLoLo studio

The Three Roof House by Masashi Nakamoto

Save this picture!
Top 20 A' Design Award Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category - Image 21 of 21
© Mamiyasan

Kaizen Campus Office Building by Aspa Kst Ltd

Save this picture!
Top 20 A' Design Award Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category - Image 13 of 21
© Yiorgis Yerolympos, Kaizen Campus, 2023

Norm Hotel by Hayato Ishii

Save this picture!
Top 20 A' Design Award Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category - Image 10 of 21
© Taishiro Sato, norm, 2020

Alhammadi Haus Private Residence by Drew Gilbert

Save this picture!
Top 20 A' Design Award Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category - Image 20 of 21
© Drew Gilbert, 2023

Casa de Mar Single Family Residence by Binomio Taller

Save this picture!
Top 20 A' Design Award Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category - Image 12 of 21
© Tamara Uribe, 2023

Natatorium of Southeast University Sports Centre by Zhou Qi Studio

Save this picture!
Top 20 A' Design Award Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category - Image 8 of 21
© Zhou Qi Studio, Aerial Context, 2023

Pet Resource Center Animal Care Building by Rania Alomar

Save this picture!
Top 20 A' Design Award Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category - Image 7 of 21
© Ralf Strathmann

Serpentine House Residence by Potiropoulos and Partners

Save this picture!
Top 20 A' Design Award Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category - Image 15 of 21
© Batis Studio

Atlas And Pleione Subterranean Luxury Villas by Vasilis Siafaricas

Save this picture!
Top 20 A' Design Award Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category - Image 6 of 21
© Yiannis Psathas

Gushan Fish Market by C.M Chao Architect and Planners

Save this picture!
Top 20 A' Design Award Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category - Image 18 of 21
© C.M.Chao

Image gallery

See allShow less

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: "Top 20 A' Design Award Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category" 02 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020006/top-20-a-design-award-winners-in-architecture-building-and-structure-design-category> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags