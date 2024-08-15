Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Terra 1, 2, 3 Houses / Madeiguincho

Terra 1, 2, 3 Houses / Madeiguincho

Terra 1, 2, 3 Houses / Madeiguincho - Exterior Photography, Waterfront

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Small Scale
Alqueva, Portugal
  • Architects: Madeiguincho
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  39
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:João Carranca
  • Architects In Charge: Gonçalo Marrote, João Filipe, Ramiro Carro
  • Carpinters: Joaquim Barbosa, Parwinder Kumar, Vijay Suthar, Max Jäger, Bjorn, João Marrote e Rui Peixoto, Hyacinthe Parentani
  • City: Alqueva
  • Country: Portugal
Save this picture!
Terra 1, 2, 3 Houses / Madeiguincho - Image 23 of 46
Terra 3 House. Image © João Carranca

Text description provided by the architects. In this project, we were challenged to design three tiny houses to enhance the unique experience of a very special place: a regenerative agriculture farm at Alqueva, a region in Alentejo, of southeast Portugal. This area is defined by one of the largest dams in Europe, which marks the border between Portugal and Spain. The unique location encompasses the vast Montado forest crossed by the Alqueva Dam, an area also known for stargazing tourism as one of the darkest zones in Europe.

Save this picture!
Terra 1, 2, 3 Houses / Madeiguincho - Exterior Photography
Terra 1 House. Image © João Carranca

When we started designing these tiny houses, we drew inspiration from the architectural heritage, the various historical settlements of Alentejo, the monolithic white Taipa houses, and the intriguing megalithic monuments around the site. We explored their fundamental spatial features, their volumes, the interplay of light, and their profound connection with the natural environment. We aimed to capture the essence of these timeless structures and design a distinctive living experience rooted in this context but distinctly set apart by its new unique setting. The design process became a mix of understanding the site, choosing the exact place for each house, and working on the design according to the specificity of its location.

Save this picture!
Terra 1, 2, 3 Houses / Madeiguincho - Image 5 of 46
Terra 1 House. Image © João Carranca
Save this picture!
Terra 1, 2, 3 Houses / Madeiguincho - Image 4 of 46
Terra 1 House. Image © João Carranca

As we refined our design philosophy, a unified vision for these three houses emerged. Departing from conventional housing, we embraced the concept of a living object, where residents can experience and inhabit space at different levels, fostering a more organic and unique living experience.

Save this picture!
Terra 1, 2, 3 Houses / Madeiguincho - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
Terra 2 House. Image © João Carranca

We maximized the space in the living area, promoting openness by designing compact and efficient kitchen and bathroom spaces. Each house also had to include an observatory terrace. Consistent finishes and materials tie all three houses together. Inside, we aimed for a whitewashed wood finish in accordance with the lime finishes natural to this region. For the floors, we opted for traditional Portuguese pine. Outside, we used cork bark to cover the facade, mirroring the cork trees in the surrounding forest while also improving insulation.

Save this picture!
Terra 1, 2, 3 Houses / Madeiguincho - Exterior Photography
Terra 3 House. Image © João Carranca
Save this picture!
Terra 1, 2, 3 Houses / Madeiguincho - Image 28 of 46
Terra 3 House. Image © João Carranca

Due to the harsh climate, we prioritized thermal efficiency through passive design solutions such as cross ventilation and a strict definition of views and openings according to the landscape and orientation. Most of the southern facades are more closed, and the big openings face east or north to enhance thermal comfort.

Save this picture!
Terra 1, 2, 3 Houses / Madeiguincho - Image 8 of 46
Terra 1 House. Image © João Carranca

Terra 1 - This tiny house is located alongside a small bay of the Dam. An open kitchen at the center unfolds into a walk-around promenade, starting from the hall, winding around the living room, and ascending stairs to a spacious terrace accessed through a skylight. The double bed is situated underneath the terrace, offering a cozy and secluded space for rest.

Save this picture!
Terra 1, 2, 3 Houses / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Arch
Terra 3 House. Image © João Carranca
Save this picture!
Terra 1, 2, 3 Houses / Madeiguincho - Image 35 of 46
Plans - Terra 1
Save this picture!
Terra 1, 2, 3 Houses / Madeiguincho - Image 36 of 46
Sections - Terra 1
Save this picture!
Terra 1, 2, 3 Houses / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Windows, Sink, Countertop, Beam
Terra 1 House. Image © João Carranca

Terra 2 -  This tiny house is situated near a smaller lake away from the dam, making it feel like a retreat within a retreat. North light fills the interior through large, high windows, creating a calm and bright atmosphere. The bed on the top level, accessed by a ladder, is positioned at the same height as the cork tree canopy, creating a unique resting space.

On the opposite side of the house, there is a living room. Using a smaller existing ladder, one can reach the rooftop by passing through a triangular window. From this terrace, the perspective shifts towards the south, revealing a different setting of the surroundings.

Save this picture!
Terra 1, 2, 3 Houses / Madeiguincho - Exterior Photography, Windows
Terra 2 House. Image © João Carranca
Save this picture!
Terra 1, 2, 3 Houses / Madeiguincho - Image 39 of 46
Plans - Casa Terra 2
Save this picture!
Terra 1, 2, 3 Houses / Madeiguincho - Image 40 of 46
Sections - Casa Terra 2
Save this picture!
Terra 1, 2, 3 Houses / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood, Beam
Terra 2 House. Image © João Carranca

Terra 3 - This tiny house is an observatory nestled in nature. Upon entering, you pass through a narrow hall that conceals both the toilet and shower. Inside, the focal point is a large circular window that creates an expansive feel in the living area. From this circular window, a half-piped terrace invites you to unwind and contemplate the view.

Save this picture!
Terra 1, 2, 3 Houses / Madeiguincho - Image 26 of 46
Terra 3 House. Image © João Carranca

Madeiguincho
Wood

Cite: "Terra 1, 2, 3 Houses / Madeiguincho" [Casas Terra 1, 2, 3 / Madeiguincho] 15 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020004/terra-1-2-3-houses-madeiguincho> ISSN 0719-8884

