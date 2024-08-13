Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Housing, Apartments
Ota City, Japan
  • Designer: Hidero Tashiro
  • Designer And Construction Manager: Tomoyuki Kurokawa
  • Structure Designers: LOW FAT structure Inc.
  • Equipment Design: Izumi Equipment Design, Igarashi Equipment Design
  • City: Ota City
  • Country: Japan
Ookayama Housing Complex / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. This apartment complex is situated in a mixed commercial and residential area in Ota ward, Tokyo. The site is in high demand for rentals and went through reconstruction as a mid-to-highrise residential complex. In a constantly evolving urban life that keeps getting more multi-level and densely populated, it was important to consider an architectural model that would reverse this situation and incorporate the richness of the urban environment.

Ookayama Housing Complex / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects - Image 4 of 31
© Kenta Hasegawa
Ookayama Housing Complex / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Kenta Hasegawa
Ookayama Housing Complex / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects - Image 29 of 31
Plan - 2nd and 3rd Floor
Ookayama Housing Complex / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Kenta Hasegawa

When designing in Tokyo, a high priority has to be given to access to the public streets as required by the building regulations. Hence, the project focused on providing direct access for all the units and a façade that brings light and wind and gives an emergency route in the case of a dangerous situation. This site has a narrow frontage and a long depth. Thus, we proposed a way of creating an earthen floor space within the dwelling unit, forming a "street earthen floor (Domi Doma)" together with the neighboring units.

Ookayama Housing Complex / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Kenta Hasegawa
Ookayama Housing Complex / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects - Image 30 of 31
Plan - 4th Floor
Ookayama Housing Complex / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects - Image 18 of 31
© Kenta Hasegawa

This "Dori Doma" consists of two dwelling units connected by a common staircase and corridor, connected to each other via an interior earthen floor. Two units of this composition are interlocked in a U-shape, and the plan is for the two Dori Doma to infiltrate from east to west. Here, four volumes are staggered from north to south in a linear configuration. 

Ookayama Housing Complex / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Windows
© Kenta Hasegawa
Ookayama Housing Complex / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects - Image 17 of 31
© Kenta Hasegawa

This peculiar displacement generates a passageway through the linear volumes where light and wind are invited into the back of the site, helping to create a typology of architecture free from the sense of depression and blockage that is otherwise dangerously common in similar site-type plans. On the street level, the earthenware gap connects the bustling town on the eastern side with the quiet environment of the university site on the western back end. 

Ookayama Housing Complex / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Kenta Hasegawa
Ookayama Housing Complex / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kenta Hasegawa

The stacking of the two units gives the aspect of a three-dimensional street, which is meant to create an open landscape for the city and a comfortable urban life for the residents, free from depression and a sense of entrapment of the modern-day metropolis.

Ookayama Housing Complex / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kenta Hasegawa

Address:Ota City, Japan

Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects
Concrete

Cite: "Ookayama Housing Complex / Tomoyuki Kurokawa Architects" 13 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020003/ookayama-housing-complex-tomoyuki-kurokawa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

