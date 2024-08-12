Compos Mentis Healthcare Architecture / SPACEMAGUS

+ 17

Healthcare, Asylum • Ranchi, India Architects: SPACEMAGUS

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 239 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Samya Ghatak

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Asian Paints

Lead Architect: Samya Ghatak

Structural Designer: Mayank Singh

City: Ranchi

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. For years, Ranchi has been the center of psychiatry in India, having two colonial-era asylums - CIP and RINPAS with imposing fortifications and cell-like enclosures. These designs alienated patients and stigmatized psychiatric ailments. While numerous private outpatient clinics emerged gradually, inpatient facilities remained limited to governmental institutions, owing to the prohibitive costs of expansive asylums and the pervasive social stigma around psychiatric disorders.

Enter Compos Mentis, a new psychiatric infirmary on the rural outskirts of Ranchi, Jharkhand, India. This 239 sq.m. facility, featuring inviting courtyards, seeks to explore if architecture can foster compassion and care. Compos Mentis reimagines asylums, aiming for social equity in mental healthcare by making the spaces humane, habitable, and inclusive. Inside, one finds a consultation chamber, a waiting hall, a short-stay ward for six patients, an escorts’ dormitory, and a pharmacy. With miners and industrial laborers contributing 75% of the patient load, Compos Mentis addresses their challenges of suboptimal working conditions, prevalence of psychiatric disorders, and substance abuse.

Compos Mentis embraces biophilic design, integrating natural light, fresh air, and greenery, effectively blurring the indoor-outdoor boundary to provide a healing experience that transcends the mere confines of built space. Coupled with tactile materials, this helps patients feel connected to nature, soothes their psyche, and facilitates recovery. Large glazings around courtyards connect indoor and outdoor spaces and help to keep the building introverted, protecting it from unwarranted external interference yet allowing unrestricted internal visibility for easier patient monitoring. The unassuming architectural form, with its earthy hues and textures, evokes a sense of familiarity in the urban neighborhood, mitigating social ostracization and fostering a culture of acceptance.

Built on contoured terrain, Compos Mentis blends traditional building crafts with modern construction techniques. The design draws inspiration from Indigenous courtyard-style planning and utilizes locally sourced materials such as stone, bricks, and cement with an approach of - ‘Truth to materials.’ These traditional materials are thoughtfully combined with modern products like steel, concrete, glass, and polycarbonate in a hybrid structural frame. Local masons, skilled in stone and brickwork, played a key role in the project. This blend of old and new promotes traditional building crafts and supports the livelihood of associated communities facing the heat of rapid construction.

Compos Mentis illustrates cost-effective passive solar architecture for the hot-dry tropical climate of Ranchi. Primary materials, sourced within a 160-kiIometer radius, ensure low embodied energy, highlighting its commitment to sustainability. Thermal gain is reduced by minimizing external openings while utilizing passages, toilets and the staircase as solar buffers. Internal courtyards and peripheral light-wells allow glare-free light, natural ventilation and greenery, further cooling the microclimate for optimal user comfort. These techniques reduce artificial lighting and ventilation requirements, saving energy and operational costs, while robust materials minimize maintenance. With a construction cost of just 20,00,000 INR (24,000 USD), Compos Mentis offers a humble alternative to conventional asylums, affordable to individual psychiatrists, advocating against otherization of psychiatry patients while prioritizing their sensory and cognitive needs for a more equitable future in mental healthcare.



