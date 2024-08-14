Tuborg Salt Meadow Residence Buildings / Lundgaard & Tranberg Architects

+ 24

Text description provided by the architects. The residential project Tuborg Salt Meadow is located on the former Tuborg Factory site north of Copenhagen. The former industrial brewery estate has been developed into a new urban district within a larger nature area. The project consists of three residential apartment buildings; Coastal House 1,2 and 3. Coastal House 3 is expected to be completed in 2025.

A new masterplan that increases biodiversity - In 2008, we developed a new vision for the former Tuborg factory site in collaboration with Gentofte Municipality. The old master plan envisioned housing blocks throughout the site, which carved the area up in a way that left little room for communal spaces and nature. By moving the residential buildings closer to the coast and placing parking underground, we have made room for a large, coherent nature area that increases the biodiversity of the area by introducing vegetation and a range of habitats known from the Danish coastal landscapes.

The three coastal buildings have been pulled all the way down to the waterfront, each with its small harbor. Along with the large Nordic stones, they define the coastline and frame the landscape inspired by the gentle Danish coastal landscapes with their undulating expanse of hollows and hills.

The coastal houses offer a robust, beautiful and inviting setting for life where indoors and out are seamlessly interwoven. Every apartment has at least two patios or balconies. The color scale of the materials reflects those found in the existing environment around the Svanemøllen inlet. Brick was specifically chosen in recognition of Denmark’s industrial culture and the Tuborg brewery heritage. The buildings are characterized by their expressively articulated brick facades, that plunge directly into the sea. The brick façade and the accompanying brick columns are borne at each level by a band of standing bricks, laid on site, at a height of 80cm. These bands rest on steel masonry supports.