Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. United States
  5. The Offset Adu Residence / Byben

The Offset Adu Residence / Byben

Save

The Offset Adu Residence / Byben - Exterior Photography, FacadeThe Offset Adu Residence / Byben - Interior Photography, TableThe Offset Adu Residence / Byben - Interior Photography, Table, WindowsThe Offset Adu Residence / Byben - Exterior PhotographyThe Offset Adu Residence / Byben - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Los Angeles, United States
  • Lead Team: Byben
  • General Constructing: Manchen Construction
  • City: Los Angeles
  • Country: United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Offset Adu Residence / Byben - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Taiyo Watanabe
Save this picture!
The Offset Adu Residence / Byben - Image 23 of 24
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
The Offset Adu Residence / Byben - Interior Photography, Table
© Taiyo Watanabe

Text description provided by the architects. The Offset Adu is a 933 sq ft back house. This project was built instead of adding to the existing house and is placed on the existing garage location. The second level is offset because of the power lines behind the property, this offset creates a deck on the second level and a covered front entrance. The Adu divides the rear yard into 3 new spaces: a deck between the Adu and the house, a rear yard, and a side yard. Each of these spaces now creates a more diverse and usable exterior area.

Save this picture!
The Offset Adu Residence / Byben - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Taiyo Watanabe
Save this picture!
The Offset Adu Residence / Byben - Image 24 of 24
Section
Save this picture!
The Offset Adu Residence / Byben - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Taiyo Watanabe

Client Brief - To create a media room and an extra bedroom/office as an addition to the house for the family. We decided on an Adu to activate the backyard. The Adu also removes the need for parking in the rear yard, so the backyard also increased in size.

Save this picture!
The Offset Adu Residence / Byben - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows, Stairs
© Taiyo Watanabe
Save this picture!
The Offset Adu Residence / Byben - Interior Photography
© Taiyo Watanabe

Planning Constraints - The power lines in the rear of the yard needed an 8' radius with no building, the new parts of the Adu needed to be 4' from the Property line. These constraints were used to our advantage: the power line setback was used to create a back deck off the second-floor hallway. The 4' side yard setback provided a space for bike storage and a new tree.

Save this picture!
The Offset Adu Residence / Byben - Exterior Photography
© Taiyo Watanabe

Materials & Methods of Construction - The Offset Adu relies on typical California stick frame construction with some structural steel for the front cantilever. The U window in the bedroom/office was pushed up to the height of the parapet to create an endless relationship with the sky. The siding is an Ipe rainscreen, combined with a smooth stucco finish. The Ipe siding was an intense process, all the boards were complete and the cutouts for the bathroom window needed to be perfectly calculated and cut. The Ipe rain screen is fully on 2 sides and a small portion of the 3rd side. These are the two sides that are experienced from the property, the other two sides are facing the neighbors. The windows are framed with wood shadow boxes. The U window is framed in wood along with the soffit with a mirror on the ceiling finishing the pill shape. This window’s framing along with the ceiling mirror creates an impossible space feeling when experienced in person.

Save this picture!
The Offset Adu Residence / Byben - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Taiyo Watanabe

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Byben
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "The Offset Adu Residence / Byben" 13 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019984/the-offset-adu-residence-byben-and-skeens> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags