Malibu Colony Road House / Warren Garrett

City: Malibu

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Marie-Eve Warren and Jeremy Garrett of the Los Angeles and Montreal-based boutique interior architecture studio Warren Garrett embarked on a delicate and refined re-interpretation of a very special historical residence located in the highly sought-after Malibu Colony in Malibu, California. The design duo was called upon by Developer and design enthusiast Jason Rouse of Cross Creek Group to plan the top-to-bottom renovation of this collectible mid-century modern home, originally conceived in the 1970’s by none other than the Los Angeles firm Buff and Hensman (Conrad Buff III and Donald C. Hensman).

Warren Garrett’s in-depth research took them on a journey back in time as they studied the work of their predecessors, exploring how to bring this collectible residence into the modern-day and, at the same time, preserve the original narrative and storyline of the home. Goal being to retain the tangible and intangible qualities that define a Buff and Hensman home and also implement design details and luxurious nuances found in Warren Garrett’s interior and architectural projects.

Warren Garrett completely stripped the property and created new blueprints to transform it from the ground up. One thing that was certain was the post and beam framework of the structure – a staple of Buff and Hensman homes – had to be retained. This trademark can be found in every room throughout the home and on the exterior façade. Exterior volumes and finishes were also studied and embraced. Rather than attempt to conceal or depart from the original finishes a strong effort was made to use the same or very similar materiality as well as respect the material's original placement.

In addition to an enchanted and rare entrance garden that insulates and protects the home, creating a refuge and a place of coveted privacy, the residence is the true essence of understated luxury. It represents a commitment to restraint and attention to detail - this is where the value lies and what sets the dwelling apart from other distinguished properties in Malibu Colony. There is no attempt made to scream "look at me"; rather the materiality, textures, colors, finishes, and subtle nuances embrace sophistication and discretion.

The 20' ceilings with windows that span from the floor to the sky allow the interiors at 81a Malibu Colony Road to breathe. The placement of the home on the land provides a sense of safety and insulation from the public environment. Sandblasted and brushed limestone under your feet, white oak accents and marmorino walls replicate the organic texture and environment of the seaside landscape. The kitchen and dining area are connected; offering a fluid experience in the same space, all looking out to the pool with the exterior lounge and Santa Monica Mountains in the near distance.

Warren Garrett selectively preserved the presence of Buff and Hensman in each phase of the renovation process, knowing it would not only elevate the lifestyle and daily experience of its residents but also the home would remain a one-of-a-kind gem that will continue to gain value for its lifetime.